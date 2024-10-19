Home News 'A grave mistake': Netanyahu, family unharmed as Hezbollah drone targets PM’s home in Caesarea 'This won't deter me or the State of Israel from continuing our just war,' Netanyahu says

A drone launched by Hezbollah targeted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private residence in the coastal town of Caesarea on Saturday morning, his spokesman confirmed.

The news outlet Axios reported that Netanyahu’s private home was hit, without giving further details.

“The prime minister and his wife were not at the residence at the time of the attack and there were no casualties,” Netanyahu’s spokesman said.

The IDF stated that three drones were launched in the attack, two of which were shot down by helicopters.

An Image claimed to show Damage to the Home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following today’s Hezbollah Drone Attack on the Coastal Town of Caesarea. pic.twitter.com/GMB7v7CCNn — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 19, 2024

"The attempt by Iran’s proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake. This will not deter me or the State of Israel from continuing our just war against our enemies in order to secure our future," Netanyahu said in a video statement Saturday evening.

The strike was the first time that one of Israel's enemies targeted a site personally associated with Netanyahu during this war.

During the day, Netanyahu talked on the phone with former President Donald Trump, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and U.S. Speaker of the House, Rep. Mike Johnson, all of whom expressed their shock at the attack, Channel 12 News reported.

Sources close to Netanyahu told Kan News that a strong response against Hezbollah and Iran will be forthcoming.

"I say to Iran and its proxies in its axis of evil: Anyone who tries to harm Israel’s citizens will pay a heavy price. We will continue to eliminate the terrorists and those who dispatch them. We will bring our hostages home from Gaza. And we will return our citizens who live on our Northern border safely to their homes."

"Israel is determined to achieve all our war objectives and change the security reality in our region for generations to come. Together, we will fight, and with God's help, together, we will win," the prime minister said.

During the drone attack, no sirens were activated in Caesarea. However, alarms were triggered in the area of Glilot, where the Mossad headquarters and an IDF intelligence base are located.

The attack came after Hezbollah had announced a “new phase” in its attacks in the wake of the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar the day before, and amid withering rocket fire on northern Israel that left one man dead and several other Israelis injured.

Since Friday evening, Hezbollah has fired well over 100 rockets and drones at Israeli towns, killing one man and wounding at least 10 Israelis.

In his first video message released earlier in the day, shortly after the drone strike, Netanyahu was seen strolling in an undisclosed location, speaking about the elimination of Sinwar before declaring, "We're going to win this war."

Nothing will deter me!”



says PM @netanyahu as he comments the failed Iranian Islamic Regime’s assassination attempt on him today in Caesarea, Israel. pic.twitter.com/cBikkqM70Z — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 19, 2024

After being asked whether something will deter him, Netanyahu simply answered, "No."

Originally published at All Israel News