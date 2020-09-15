New film 'Southern Gospel,' based on life of Samuel Allen, to star 'YTR' actor Max Ehrich

The new, music-driven film “Southern Gospel,” based on the true story of rock ‘n’ roll star Samuel Allen, began filming this month in Atlanta, Georgia, and stars Emmy-nominated actor Max Ehrich.

The film is just one of many movies kicking off following months of lockdowns in response to COVID-19 that not only shut down movie theaters nationwide but shut down the film industry as well.

Ehrich, a popular actor and recording artist who's best known for his work in the daytime drama “The Young and the Restless” and "Under the Dome,” was cast as the leading role to portray Allen. The film will take viewers on a ride with Allen who “must overcome seemingly endless obstacles on his journey to fulfilling his childhood dream,” as revealed in a short synopsis of the film.

“Southern Gospel” will be filled with music and is said to feature 10 original songs.

Also starring in the film is Katelyn Nacon (“The Walking Dead”). The supporting cast includes J. Alphonse Nicholson (“Just Mercy”), Gary Weeks (“Spiderman: Homecoming, Burn Notice”) and Justice Leak (“Supergirl”).

“Dreams come true,” Ehrich said on Instagram celebrating the film’s announcement.

The actor has shared various clips from film locations, including one last week when they were on location in Mississippi.

“About to record the last song for the upcoming film I’m blessed to be starring in. deets comin sooooon,” he captioned another photo.

Ehrich’s fiancé, pop superstar Demi Lovato, also posted film updates on Instagram story to share it with her fans.

“I couldn’t be prouder of my baby!!! Yes yes yes!! You’re already working so hard and I know you’re gonna knock this outta the park,” she wrote, adding, “SO PROUD HONEY!!!! I LOVE YOU!!!!”

While filming, the producers of “Southern Gospel” said they're implementing a variety of COVID-19 related safety protocols.

“Shooting a film during a pandemic is difficult, increasing both our budget and production time. But everyone has pulled together and worked hard to meet the challenge, and now we’re moving forward,” producer Kent Munsey said in a statement shared with The Christian Post.

“Our movie in a lot of ways is about redemption and renewal, so it’s reminding all of us there’s always light at the end of the tunnel — even after challenges like COVID-19,” he added.

The filmmaker said he is so grateful to see the inspiring film coming to the big screen.

“It’s incredible to see everything coming together. We faced a lot of challenges from the pandemic, but every member of the team has been working tirelessly for months on end, and we’re beyond excited to begin production,” Munsey said.