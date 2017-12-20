4 Things to Know About New Heritage Foundation President Kay Coles James

(Photo: Screenshot/ABC-WJLA News) Kay Coles James, incoming President of The Heritage Foundation.

The nation's preeminent conservative think tank has named a black, conservative, Christian woman, Kay Coles James, as its new president, a selection, she says, made not on her race and gender but on who was most qualified.

Kay Coles James, 68, will begin her tenure at the top of the Washington D.C.-based Heritage Foundation beginning Jan. 1, 2018. She will replace current president Edwin J. Feulner, who stepped back into the role after Jim DeMint, a former U.S. Senator from South Carolina, was ousted earlier this year. She will be Heritage's sixth president.

Here are 4 things you should know about the lady who will be at the helm of one of the most influential policy organizations in the United States.