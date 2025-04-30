Home News New River Bible Chapel pastor found dead at home, police suspect ‘foul play’

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office in Arizona is now investigating the death of the beloved leader of New River Bible Chapel, Pastor William Schonemann, after he was found dead in his home under suspicious circumstances Monday. He was 76.

In a news release provided to The Christian Post on Wednesday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said officers found Schonemann dead at his home after they responded to a call at 7:31 p.m.

“Based on observations at the scene, it appeared there may have been foul play,” the statement said.

When asked for additional information on Schonemann’s death on Wednesday, the police noted, “Detectives are awaiting the autopsy for cause of death. We have no further updates at this time.”

Calls made to New River Bible Chapel by CP on Wednesday for comment went to a voicemail where Schonemann’s voice is still featured.

When asked about the late pastor, neighbor Zane Sharpe told ABC 15 that he was shocked by his suspicious death.

“Just complete utter shock. Complete utter shock and complete lack of just being able to grasp how and why this happened,” Sharpe said.

“My heart literally just dropped. It dropped to the core of my stomach. I just couldn’t believe it. What a sweet guy. A pastor too,” he added. “Everyone always holds pastors in high esteem, but this guy truly lived what he spoke.”