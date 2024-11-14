Home News NFL kicker says his primary purpose is to 'spread the love of Jesus' after game-winning field goal

Detroit Lions rookie kicker Jake Bates declared that his purpose as an athlete is to "spread the love of Jesus" after he nailed a game-winning 52-yard field goal to help his team battle back to secure an improbable victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football.

During an interview with NBC following the Lions' last-minute 26-23 victory, Bates, 25, was asked how it felt to go from a "brick salesman" who thought he was "out of football" to scoring the winning kick that secured the Lions' victory on national television.

"I think it just shows, you know, how good the Lord is," Bates replied.

Praising God as "so faithful," Bates remarked, "I hope people can see Jesus through my story."

"That's what I think I'm here to do is not make or miss or be a good kicker or a bad kicker but spread the love of Jesus," he continued. "So … hopefully, I'm able to do that on the stage I'm given."

Sunday did not mark the first time Bates gave thanks to God amid athletic success.

After his team emerged victorious against the Minnesota Vikings three weeks ago, Bates told reporters, "I place so much faith in the Lord that He's going to provide."

The former University of Arkansas kicker said the Lord has provided "so many things beyond what I ever expected."

Bates said, "Knowing who I am and knowing who God says I am … rather than … what the world says I am" helps him remain calm in high-stress moments on the field.

"Reciting my favorite Bible verse, which is Hebrews 12:1, helps me stay calm as well," he added.

"Eighteen months ago, I thought I was done with football," he stressed, adding that "the dream was dead" and he was "working as a brick salesman in Houston." His return to professional football is evidence of "how good the Lord's been in my life," he said.

Referring to his brief stint as a brick salesman, Bates said he was still "doing training" as he tried to move on with his life.

"The Lord had something else in store," he said.

The biography on Bates' X account has not been updated in quite a while, as it still identifies the athlete as a resident of Tomball, Texas, and an alumnus of Texas State University and the University of Arkansas. However, the athlete stresses the importance of his Christian faith on his social media pages. The word "Believer" precedes any mention of his background as a football player in his biography.

The pinned post on Bates' X account from January 2019 declares that "God's timing is always on time" and is accompanied by the hashtag #patience. In a May 2 X post, Bates encouraged his followers to "pray continuously." A May 29 post from the athlete asks a rhetorical question: "You relax on a bus not knowing the driver. You relax on a plane not knowing the pilot. Why not relax in life knowing God is in control?"