Nicole Scherzinger says Christianity ‘gets a bad rap’ in Hollywood, Christians must lead by example

Nicole Scherzinger, the iconic lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls, who isn't afraid to share her faith in Christ, says Christians must lead by example in Hollywood, despite Christianity often being met with negativity in the entertainment industry.

In a candid interview, the 47-year-old, who was a member of the popular girl group ensemble from 2003 to 2010 and won a Tony Award in June for her role in "Sunset Boulevard," told Variety that most of her friends in Hollywood are Christians. She said she goes to a "wonderful church" in Hollywood.

"I think Christianity does get a bad rap," she said. "But I think that's why, if you're a true Christian, you have to lead by example and be the light," Scherzinger said.

She recalled an incident from late 2024, shortly after the U.S. presidential election, when she commented on an Instagram video posted by comedian Russell Brand. The video showed Brand wearing a hat that read "Make Jesus First Again," a phrase modeled on President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan. Scherzinger wrote, "Where do I get this hat?!" and added emojis of prayer hands and a red heart.

Brand had publicly endorsed Trump's campaign and had recently converted to Christianity. Scherzinger's comment prompted online criticism for its perceived political implications. She deleted the comment and issued a statement explaining that her intent had been to affirm the Christian message, not to signal political support.

She addressed the backlash by stating that she cared deeply about many of the "marginalized communities feeling hurt and concerned by the results of the presidential election," in which Trump was victorious over former Vice President Kamala Harris and Republicans took control of both houses of Congress.

"Like so many others, in times of adversity and uncertainty, I turn to my faith," Scherzinger said at the time. "I believed that the posts I engaged with were about encouraging people to choose love and faith — 'putting Jesus first.' For me Christ embodies peace, compassion, hope, and above all — unconditional love, especially for those who may feel it the least right now."

Nearly a year later, she tells Variety she does not regret expressing appreciation for the Christian message behind Brand's video. She said her decision to speak out about her faith was rooted in her upbringing and the values instilled in her by her family.

Scherzinger was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and was raised by a single mother and her grandparents. As a toddler, they moved to Kentucky. Her grandfather used to be an atheist but is now a leader of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

She credited both her grandparents, whom she refers to as "Papa" and "Tutu," with raising her in a devout Christian environment.

"My papa started out as an atheist, and then he would go on to be a priest and then a bishop, and now he's an archbishop for the Ukrainian Orthodox Church," Scherzinger said in the new Variety interview. "My tutu's mother had 22 pregnancies — four miscarriages and 18 children — living in a little three-bedroom house and having no money but a strong faith. That's the blood that I am."

During her acceptance speech at the 78th Annual Tony Awards, she publicly thanked God, calling her win a blessing. She praised her mother and grandparents for their sacrifices and guidance.

"I just have to thank God for carrying me every step of the way," she said at the start of her speech.

She ended the speech with "God bless you," after also thanking her mother, who gave birth to her at 18, and her grandparents, who "instilled in me an unshakable faith."

Scherzinger has spoken openly about her religious beliefs throughout her career.

In a 2013 interview with The Independent, she stated that her work in entertainment was "God's will" and considered her career a blessing, despite the pressures that came with it. She also said that her faith has contributed to the challenges she has faced in the industry.

In a 2016 interview with the Daily Mail, she discussed a role in the ABC remake of "Dirty Dancing," in which her character undergoes an abortion. Scherzinger said she nearly declined the role due to her family's strong pro-life stance. After praying with her grandfather, she decided to take the role to offer a message that aligned with her values without being confrontational.

She said the decision allowed her to be a voice for her beliefs and to influence others through her character's journey. Scherzinger said her grandfather supported the decision as a way to "shed some light on the subject" and expressed hope that audiences would take away a positive message.

Scherzinger also credited her mother for having chosen to carry her to term despite being pregnant at 17, saying her maternal grandparents would never have allowed an abortion. She said she was grateful for that decision and wanted to encourage others to make similar choices.