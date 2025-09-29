Home News NYC Mayor Eric Adams ends reelection campaign; Mamdani, Cuomo react

New York City Mayor Eric Adams will not be seeking reelection, abandoning his campaign less than two months before election day.

In a video message posted to his X account on Sunday afternoon, Adams talked about how "only in America" can a man like him become mayor of a city like New York.

"It has been my honor to be your mayor and I am proud to say that we took that victory four years ago and turned it into action, making this city better for those who have been failed by government," Adams said. "I felt immense pride serving you every day, and look at what we accomplished together."

Adams touted his reported accomplishments, from the economy and housing to a drop in crime, rising test scores and the expansion of welfare program funding.

"Despite all we've achieved, I cannot continue my reelection campaign," he stated. "The constant media speculation about my future and the campaign finance board's decision to withhold millions of dollars have undermined my ability to raise the funds needed for a serious campaign."

Adams told New Yorkers that "I always put you before me" during his time in office, and warned against the rise of "extremism," "political violence" and "divisive" policies.

Adams was elected mayor as a Democrat, but ran for reelection as an independent. Last year, he was indicted on allegations of receiving $10 million in bribes and illegal campaign donations from foreign nationals in exchange for favors, allegations he denied.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration filed a motion to dismiss the charges against Adams. District Judge Dale Ho agreed to dismiss with prejudice.

In June, Zohran Mamdani, a New York state lawmaker and self-identified democratic socialist, defeated former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary for mayor.

Cuomo continued to run for mayor, and Adams' withdrawal from the race could benefit Cuomo, as both portrayed themselves as centrists, The Associated Press reports.

"I believe Mayor Adams is 100% sincere. I applaud his selflessness," Cuomo told reporters outside of a campaign event in Queens on Sunday night, according to WABC. "You know, we often wonder, is it about us, or is it about a greater calling? And I think what Mayor Adams said today speaks volumes."

"He said, 'I'm going to put my personal ambition aside for the good of the city,' because he's afraid of the result if Mr. Mamdani would have (sic) win the election, and we should all be afraid of the result," Cuomo added.

Mamdani reacted to Adams' departure from the race, telling WABC that his campaign is a "race between us and the failed politics."

In addition to Cuomo and Mamdani, Republican Curtis Sliwa is also running for mayor, though he lacks the support of many within his own party.