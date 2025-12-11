Home News Ohio doctor indicted after forcing abortion drugs into pregnant woman's mouth

An Ohio surgeon who had his medical license suspended has been indicted on federal charges after he allegedly tried to force crushed abortion drugs into his pregnant girlfriend’s mouth after she refused to abort her baby.

A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted Dr. Hassan-James Abbas, 32, on Dec. 3 for six felony charges, including abduction, tampering with evidence, disrupting public services, unlawful distribution of an abortion-inducing drug, identity fraud and deception to obtain a dangerous drug.

"We are aware of the grand jury indictments today against Hassan Abbas. We are relieved that the criminal process has finally begun," Kelle Saull, the attorney for Abbas’ girlfriend and alleged victim, told WTOL 11. “We are not closing the door on future indictments as this case unfolds."

Following the indictment by the grand jury, Abbas’ arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 19 at the Lucas County Common Pleas Court before Judge Joseph McNamara, according to WTOL 11.

The State Medical Board of Ohio issued a summary suspension of Abbas’ medical license last month in response to the allegation that the doctor illegally obtained abortion drugs and tried to force his pregnant girlfriend to take them.

Abbas, a surgical resident at the University of Toledo, began a romantic relationship with his girlfriend around the time he separated from his wife in October 2024, according to a notice that the board shared with The Christian Post.

When the doctor’s girlfriend, referred to as “Patient 1” in the notice, told Abbas that she was pregnant on Dec. 7, 2024, he allegedly urged her to have an abortion.

When the pregnant woman refused to have one, Abbas reportedly used his estranged wife’s identity to order mifepristone and misoprostol from an out-of-state telemedical abortion provider without his girlfriend’s knowledge.

On Dec. 18, 2024, the pregnant woman woke up and found Abbas on top of her, the notice states. The pair struggled as the doctor held the woman down and used his fingers to force crushed powder inside her bottom lip.

After the woman broke free from his grip and ran to the kitchen to call 911, Abbas allegedly grabbed the phone from her. Later, the woman drove herself to a nearby hospital, where she reported that her boyfriend had “forced an unknown substance into her mouth.”

During a July interview with medical board staff, Abbas admitted that he had researched abortion drugs and disregarded the provided instructions and substituted his own “medical judgment.”

While he didn’t deny crushing the pills to make them “dissolve more quickly,” the doctor claimed that his girlfriend had agreed to take them. He also confessed to having taken his girlfriend’s phone and ending her 911 call, and to disposing of the remaining pills by throwing them out the window on his way to work.

The summary suspension means that Abbas is prohibited from practicing medicine prior to a hearing on the matter.

The board will determine whether to limit, revoke, permanently revoke, or suspend Abbas’ license, or take other disciplinary action. It could also decide to issue a civil penalty of up to $20,000.

The board told CP that Abbas had requested a hearing for May 14 to May 15, 2026. Following the suspension of his license last month, the University of Toledo placed Abbas on administrative leave.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the victim’s attorney claimed that the University of Toledo and ProMedica, where Abbas accepted a fellowship, knew about the allegations against the doctor and did nothing.

When asked about the allegation, the University of Toledo told CP that it had nothing to add beyond its original statement on the case.

"Hassan Abbas, a surgical resident at The University of Toledo, was placed on administrative leave after the State Medical Board of Ohio suspended his license on Wednesday, Nov. 5. The matter under investigation by the state is unrelated to his role at UToledo," a spokesperson told CP. "UToledo holds its employees to the highest standards of professional conduct and will cooperate with the state medical board’s investigative processes."

ProMedica did not immediately respond to The Christian Post’s request for comment.

According to the attorney, the case is one of the most "heinous" she has ever been involved in.

Additionally, the Lucas County Prosecutor's Office has had this case "under review for the better part of a year," Saull said. "It wasn't until the Ohio Medical Board took (immediate) action that my client finally started to get the results she deserves."