Home News Ohio State, Notre Dame stars give God glory after championship game: 'Strengthen each other in our faiths'

Members of the Ohio State University and the University of Notre Dame football teams gave glory to God following the College Football Playoff National Championship game Monday in which the Buckeyes defeated the Fighting Irish.

Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard, who led his team to a 34-23 victory at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, highlighted his faith after the big game.

"First and foremost, I got to give the glory and the praise to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I wouldn't be here without him," Howard told ESPN's Molly McGrath after the game. "I wouldn't be here without my teammates, without my family, without everyone that bet on me back in Downingtown, Pennsylvania; I'm at a loss for words right now."

Howard, who played for Kansas State before transferring to OSU last January, added that he is "so glad God gave me a chance to be a Buckeye," thanking OSU coaches for changing his life.

Upon receiving the Offensive MVP Award, Howard said from the stage during the post-game ceremony that he had to "give my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ all the glory, all the praise."

During the ceremony, OSU linebacker Cody Simon, named the Championship Game Defensive MVP, said, "The Lord did something special on this team, and we're just so thankful."

"Everyone on this team, we all bought in. I love every guy out here — put the work in this whole year," Simon continued.

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard, a senior, spoke about his beliefs in a press conference after the game, stating that, despite the loss, he wanted "to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for giving me the opportunity to play in this game."

Leonard went on to explain that he wrote on his hand Proverbs 27:17, which reads, "As iron sharpens iron, so should one man sharpen another."

"Throughout the week, us and Ohio State were the two teams who praised Jesus Christ the most, and I think that we strengthen each other in our faiths through coming to this game and competing against each other," he said.

"I am happy to see godly men come out on top no matter what the circumstances. I'm very happy to praise Jesus in the lowest of lows as well."

Earlier this month, video footage went viral of Ohio State's game against the University of Texas at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington that showed the Buckeyes kneeling in prayer on the field.

Ohio State ultimately won that game, going on to face Notre Dame, who had defeated Penn State earlier in January to advance to the national championship.

In August, a few Buckeye football players shared their faith testimonies at an on-campus revival event organized by Christian groups that was attended by hundreds.