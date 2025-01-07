Home News John Harbaugh says Baltimore Ravens are playing for a 'greater glory,' leads team in Lord's Prayer

The head coach of the Baltimore Ravens has yet again put the focus on God as his team advances to the National Football League playoffs.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke at a press conference Sunday following his team's victory against the Cleveland Browns, which enabled them to emerge as the American Football Conference North champions and secure a spot in the playoffs.

As he addressed reporters, Harbaugh, 62, wore a shirt emblazoned with the words "How Great is our God" while detailing a conversation he had with his players earlier in the season.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

"We had said in the locker room after the Chiefs game out in Kansas City [in September] that we were going to fight, and everything was going to be for one another and for a greater glory, and it was going to be … to God be the glory whatever we accomplished this year," he recalled.

"I think now is a good time to kind of talk about that, and that's what the guys are talking about in the locker room, and I'm proud of the guys for that, and I think it's really important to mention."

Video footage from a post-game gathering in the locker room following Sunday's game shows Harbaugh and the team following through on that promise.

"To God be the glory," Harbaugh declared before leading the team in reciting The Lord's Prayer.

Sunday is not the first time Harbaugh, a Catholic, has brought his faith to the forefront.

As his team advanced to the AFC Championship last season, Harbaugh delivered a press conference where he quoted 1 Chronicles 29:11, declaring, "greatness, power, glory, victory and honor belong to you because everything in Heaven and on earth belongs to you."

After proclaiming "the Kingdom belongs to you, Lord, you are the head and ruler over everything," Harbaugh praised "the amazing spirit on his team" and stressed the importance of giving "honor and credit where it's due."

During a post-game press conference six weeks earlier following a December 2023 regular season game, Harbaugh reflected on the meaning of the Advent season.

"Advent comes from the Latin' adventus,' which means anticipation and preparation for an amazing event, which is the coming of our Savior and celebrating the Christ — the Good News that changes the world and changes it for all eternity," he said.

Harbaugh also shared with reporters the message he had relayed to his team earlier in the day.

"This is your moment in life, and this is your time. Five hundred years from now, none of us are going to be around."

"Five hundred years [ago], none of us were here, so we're given this time with these people in this place for a purpose," he added. "There's December, and the time is December. December football has a meaning to it. It's preparation for great events to come. You have to put yourself in a position with December football for what's to come."

The Ravens are slated to face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a playoff game scheduled to take place Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The winner of that game will advance to another round of playoff games the following weekend.

The two remaining AFC teams will play each other during the final week of January for the right to take on the remaining National Football Conference team in Super Bowl LIX, scheduled for Feb. 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Faith has been a noticeable element in the Ravens locker room for several seasons. Last year, Ravens team chaplain Johnny Shelton was interviewed by the "Today" show. Among his other tasks, Shelton hosts Bible studies for Ravens players, coaches and their families.