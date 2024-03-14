Home News Olivia Rodrigo gives out morning-after pills, condoms at Missouri concert

Condoms and Plan B pills were handed out at one of pop star Olivia Rodrigo's concerts this week in a state that has outlawed abortion as part of an effort to support pro-choice advocacy organizations during her world tour.

The Rodrigo Times, a fan account for the singer on X, announced in a post Tuesday that "Free Plan B is being given out at @OliviaRodrigo's GUTS WORLD TOUR in St. Louis tonight by @MOAbortionFund."

The picture accompanying the post showed pictures of a product called Julie, described on the package as an "emergency contraceptive" akin to Plan B, available to attendees at her concert in St. Louis, Missouri, as a result of her collaboration with the Missouri Abortion Fund.

Free Plan B is being given out at @OliviaRodrigo's GUTS WORLD TOUR in St. Louis tonight by @MOAbortionFund. pic.twitter.com/haP1XhUkK8 — Rodrigo Times (@RodrigoTimes) March 13, 2024

An additional post from the Rodrigo Times, which included pictures from her Missouri performance, elaborated on the singer's efforts.

"@OliviaRodrigo has been offering resources on reproductive health and abortion at the GUTS WORLD TOUR through Fund 4 Good," the post explained. "Teaming up with different abortion organizations, she provides information, free plan B, condoms, and other resources."

Rodrigo, 21, previously established the Fund 4 Good initiative as part of her "Guts World Tour," where a proceed of ticket sales will "directly support community-based nonprofits that champion things like girls' education, support reproductive rights and prevent gender-based violence."

The Fund 4 Good is part of the singer's goal to "support all women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom." When unveiling the Fund 4 Good in a video last month, Rodrigo said that "for the North American leg of the Guts World Tour, I'll be partnering with the National Network of Abortion Funds to help those impacted by healthcare barriers in getting the reproductive care they deserve."

The concert where Rodrigo gave out Julie and condoms took place in Missouri, one of several states that have enacted abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court's June 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision that determined that the U.S. Constitution does not contain a right to abortion.

Missouri prohibits abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy, with exceptions in cases where the life of the mother is in danger.

According to the ticket retailer StubHub, several of the stops on Rodrigo's ongoing Guts World Tour are taking place in states where abortion is prohibited throughout most or all of pregnancy.

The singer has performances scheduled in Wisconsin, Missouri, Kentucky and Oklahoma, all of which ban abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy. She is also slated to make an appearance in Georgia, which prohibits abortions after six weeks gestation, and Utah, where 9-month protections for unborn babies are currently tied up in court.

In light of Rodrigo's partnership with the Missouri Abortion Fund as well as the Florida Access Network during her concert in Orlando last week, she will almost certainly partner with pro-abortion advocacy groups in other states that have abortion restrictions, which she considered "healthcare barriers."

In addition to performing in several U.S. states, Rodrigo will stop in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Portugal, France, the Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, Norway, Denmark and Switzerland.

Rodrigo has established herself as an outspoken pro-abortion advocate. Following the Dobbs decision that led to several states implementing pro-life laws, Rodrigo directed a message to the U.S. Supreme Court justices who comprised the majority in the Dobbs decision as she addressed a crowd at the Glastonbury Music Festival in the United Kingdom the day after the ruling was handed down: "We hate you."