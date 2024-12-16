Home News One Million Moms warns parents against ‘Wicked’: Witchcraft, pushes LGBT agenda

Conservative group One Million Moms is warning parents about the film adaptation of the musical “Wicked,” saying it promotes witchcraft and pushes an LGBT agenda. The group states that Universal Pictures is using the musical to influence children’s perceptions of sexuality and morality.

The film “contains a tremendous amount of witchcraft and sorcery,” One Million Moms says on its website. Such content, it adds, will likely prompt many parents to avoid bringing their children, but the group’s primary objection involves what it calls “not-so-discrete crossdressing and men crushing on men.”

The movie represents “an attempt by Universal to normalize same-sex crushes,” the group stressed, suggesting that the studio has “decided to be politically correct instead of providing family-friendly programming.”

The group claims that the film, adapted from the Broadway production, could potentially “desensitize” young viewers by “normalizing the LGBTQ lifestyle.”

The movie adaptation is divided into two parts, with “Wicked: Part One” having recently debuted and “Wicked: Part Two” scheduled for Nov. 21, 2025.

According to One Million Moms, cast members have “hinted that there will be more LGBT content in 'Wicked: Part Two.'”

“Four of the film’s main characters are openly queer or gay in real life, or at the minimum, these actors have spoken about their queer experiences,” the watchdog group adds.

The group asserts that Universal Pictures has “traded its usual subtlety for intentionality,” describing the film as “dark” and “pushing wokeness.”

Kristin Chenoweth, who originated the role of Glinda in the Broadway production of “Wicked,” responded to the controversy.

Chenoweth took to social media and wrote, “Everyone knows the ‘One million Moms’ are a mere few hundred. Maybe,” Deadline reported, adding, “It’s called entertainment. Artistry. I am a Christian woman [and] originated the role of Glinda and all the silliness that these women spew out of hate. No no no. I can’t help it: I try to love em anyways.”

Public figures involved in the production have also commented on the relationships portrayed between characters.

Fan discussions have grown around the chemistry between Ariana Grande’s Glinda and Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba. Gregory Maguire, author of the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, which inspired both the stage and screen adaptations, told Them magazine that the subtlety in the characters’ relationship was “intentional,” according to Deadline. He suggested that one could imagine scenarios where the relationship went beyond what appeared on the page.

Grande, playing Glinda in the film adaptation, responded to suggestions that her character might be “queer-coded.” According to Gay Times, Grande said, “Whether it’s romantic or platonic, Glinda might be a little in the closet.” She added, “It is just a true love, and I think that transcends sexuality.”

Chenoweth, responding to Grande’s comments, reportedly said on social media, “I thought so too way back when ... ”

One Million Moms has urged families to be aware of what it sees as overt messaging, calling on supporters to sign a pledge stating they will not support “Wicked” and to avoid watching the upcoming sequel. “As moms, we all want to know when Universal is attempting to desensitize our children.”

The pledge had garnered over 13,283 signatures as of early Monday.