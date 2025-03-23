Home News Orlando Salazar and the rise of Voz Media: A conservative voice for Hispanics in the US (exclusive) The Hispanic-American entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Voz Media, talks about the impact of his platform on the Hispanic media landscape.

Orlando Salazar, a renowned businessman and Hispanic leader in the United States, founded Voz Media in 2022, a media outlet with a conservative focus and based on family values.

Its rapid growth has positioned it as the largest right-leaning Hispanic media outlet in the country. In April 2023, Salazar was awarded the first Águila Hispanic Influence Award, recognizing his impact on the community and his commitment to spreading Judeo-Christian principles.

Voz Media and its focus on conservative values

Since its inception, Voz Media has distinguished itself with its clear stance on political and social issues. Salazar emphasizes that his outlet is based on a Judeo-Christian worldview and family values. “It’s easy to say we’re conservative, but we prefer to describe ourselves as a media outlet that promotes family values,” he explains.

Although Voz Media isn't a Christian outlet as such, Salazar emphasizes that the majority of his team shares these principles, which influences his approach to reporting. "It's not something we intentionally seek out, but the majority of our team happens to be believers," he comments.

Influence of the Hispanic vote, shift away from the Democratic Party

Salazar analyzes how changes in American politics have impacted Hispanic voting preferences. Historically identified with the Democratic Party, more and more Latino voters are migrating toward conservative options. "Democrats have abandoned the values ​​that represent the Hispanic community, such as family, respect for the law, and hard work," he notes.

According to Salazar, issues such as gender ideology, abortion, and economic policies have contributed to this distancing. “Hispanics remain fundamentally conservative, with a love of God, family and country. When the Democrats strayed from these principles, many Hispanics began to rethink their political allegiance,” he says.

Role of conservative media in the Hispanic community

In an environment dominated by left-leaning media, Voz Media seeks to offer a different alternative for Hispanics in the U.S. "At the Hispanic level, we are the largest in the conservative sector and we continue to grow," says Salazar.

The businessman points out that the lack of conservative Hispanic leaders has been an obstacle to the growth of this vision in the community. “We have failed to cultivate and support leaders who represent our values ​​in politics and the media. We need more strong voices like [Secretary of State] Marco Rubio, but also leaders with Mexican roots in Texas and other states,” he emphasizes.

Challenge of immigration and Voz Media's stance

The immigration debate is a central topic on Voz Media's agenda. Salazar recognizes the complexity of the problem and the need to address the situation with a balance between compliance with the law and recognition of the reality of immigrants. "I admire what's being done to remove criminals from the country, but after that, the situation gets complicated," he admits.

From his perspective, the Hispanic community must educate themselves about politics and economics to make informed decisions. “Capitalism is rooted in Christianity and is the system that allows people to progress. We need to realize that socialism has been devastating for our countries of origin,” he warns.

Future of Hispanic media and the growth of Voz Media

Salazar is optimistic about the future of conservative Spanish-language media. He believes the Hispanic community continues to grow and needs more platforms that represent its views. “We will continue to expand because the demand is there. We want to be a reference for Hispanics seeking information aligned with their values,” he asserts.

With a strategy based on consolidating and expanding its audience, Voz Media is projected as a key player in the Hispanic media ecosystem. Salazar concludes: "Our commitment is to inform and educate our community so they can make decisions that benefit their future and that of the country they have chosen as their home."

As the Hispanic community continues to grow its influence in the U.S., media outlets like Voz Media play a crucial role in representing their values ​​and interests. Salazar is committed to journalism that strengthens Hispanic identity and participation in society, consolidating their role in the country's political and cultural future.