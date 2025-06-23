Home News Over 400K diapers to be given away in largest charity effort of its kind

Close to the anniversary of Roe v. Wade's reversal, pro-life advocates will gather around 400,000 diapers on Capitol Hill to honor the preborn lives lost to abortion and help families in need, an event being deemed "America's largest diaper giveaway."

Students for Life of America and pro-life allies will gather on Capitol Hill for the "Nation's Largest Diaper Drive & RALLY" on Saturday. The diaper drive will take place during the "National Celebrate Life Weekend."

Kristan Hawkins, the president of Students for Life of America and Students for Life Action, told The Christian Post that the display's purpose is to remind lawmakers about "the price of their continued inaction."

The nearly 400,000 diapers represent the estimated number of preborn children killed via abortion at Planned Parenthood facilities this year, according to Hawkins.

"We'll be displaying [the diapers] on Capitol Hill in a powerful way," the pro-life leader told CP. "We're also showing the country what the pro-life movement does every day, where the majority of our time and money actually goes, which is toward supporting women and families."

As the Senate considers the House-approved "Big, Beautiful Bill," which would strip federal funding from the nation's largest abortion provider, Hawkins wants lawmakers to see the diaper display and remember that the pro-life movement is counting on them to defund Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

"I think America needs to see this," the SFLA president said. "America needs to see the pro-life movement and the pro-life generation in action. I think Capitol Hill needs to see this."

Hawkins said that it cost over $100,000 to purchase around 400,000 diapers from the pro-life diaper company EveryLife. SFLA raised the money needed to buy the diapers by reaching out to supporters of the organization.

Other pro-life organizations, such as And Then There Were None and Sidewalk Advocates for Life, also helped with fundraising by sharing the donation link on their social media pages.

After displaying the diapers on Capitol Hill, the plan is to give them away to churches, pregnancy resource centers, women, families or others who need them. According to Hawkins, those who want to collect the free diapers can sign up online and request how many and what diaper sizes they need.

"It's going to be America's largest diaper giveaway ever in our history. And it's going to be the pro-life movement doing that," Hawkins said.

"Not only showing the tragedy of what Planned Parenthood continues to commit every single day — killing over 1,000 children every single day with our taxpayer funds — but then also the hope and the love and the support that the pro-life movement provides every day through thousands of pregnancy centers and maternity homes by giving away these diapers."

Planned Parenthood performed over 400,000 abortions in its last fiscal year, according to its 2023-2024 annual report. This marks an increase from the 392,715 abortions documented in its 2022-2023 annual report.

The latest report also showed that Planned Parenthood collected nearly $800 million in public funding despite a decline in legitimate health services such as cancer screenings. The latest report amplified calls from pro-life advocates to defund the organization through the budget reconciliation process.

The diaper drive is likely the largest activism display her group has done, even bigger than the time the organization displayed around 200,000 baby socks on the U.S. Capitol lawn in 2017 to represent the children killed by Planned Parenthood.

"This is the most logistically challenging thing that we've ever done," Hawkins said. "There's getting the boxes, the diapers, the tractor trailers, unloading them, and giving them out. This is massive."

The SFLA president expects to have around 200 students and staff affiliated with the organization help with the diaper drive on the day of the event. In addition to SFLA and SFL Action, other teams under the pro-life organization are helping with the diaper drive, including Standing With You and the Abortion-Free Cities Campaign.

The former is SFLA's pregnancy help initiative that connects women and families with free resources within their area, and the latter is an alumni organization with city-wide groups that engage in door-knocking campaigns to promote pregnancy centers and warn people about the abortion industry.

"All of our teams are coming together on this," Hawkins said about the diaper drive. "Every team in our organization is focused on this."