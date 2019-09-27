Parishioner ‘hurt’ after church cancels membership over lack of financial support

A parishioner at the St. Simon and Jude Parish in Pennsylvania is speaking out after he received a letter stating that his membership at the church was being canceled over his lack of financial support and residence outside the area.

“Our membership records indicate that, although you reside in an area beyond our boundaries, you are registered at SS. Simon & Jude parish. They also indicate that you may not be attending mass here in a regular fashion or even financially supporting the work of the parish during the past three years,” said a recent letter the shocked parishioner, Rich Poploski of Bridgeville, said he received from the Rev. Robert Grecco, according to CBS Pittsburgh.

“You may be attending mass in a parish close to your residence, and if you have joined another parish community I wish you well. As of this date your registration at SS. Simon & Jude parish has been canceled. If this has been done in error, please contact me at the phone number listed above,” the letter added.

Poploski said the letter was shocking and hurtful.

“I had to sit down. I had tight pit feeling in my stomach, like you are not worth it. It hurt,” he told CBS.

He said he was particularly hurt by the letter’s mention of his financial support of the church and the suggestion that he attend a parish closer to him.

“It made me feel a way that I don’t feel the church should make anyone feel,” Poploski explained.

The Pittsburgh Diocese told CBS that parishes in the Pittsburgh area were being consolidated and church leaders were asked to verify their rolls. Grecco also told the news outlet that he sent the letter as part of that exercise in anticipation of a merger with two other Catholic parishes.

“The letter was sent with the intention of determining who was still a registered member. Before merging the three parishes in our grouping, I wanted to be sure of real numbers and to address the financial needs,” he said.

While Poploski doesn’t plan to leave his church he said he wished the church had tried reaching out to him in a different way because getting the letter made him question “what I’ve learned. What I believe. What I’m supposed to believe.”

A spokesperson from the Pittsburgh Diocese said the type of letter sent by Grecco isn’t sanctioned by senior leaders of the church but priests are free to communicate with parishioners how they see fit.

The letter sent to Poploski also lists other benefits of maintaining active membership in the parish such as getting approved to act as a godparent for baptism or a sponsor for confirmation.

Active membership can also help with scheduling a wedding at the church and receiving sacraments, especially the Eucharist, as well as participating in other aspects of church life.