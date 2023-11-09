 Politics |

'Party of losers': 6 highlights from the third Republican debate

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
Republican presidential candidates (L-R) former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) participate in the NBC News Republican Presidential Primary Debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County on November 8, 2023 in Miami, Florida. | Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The top contenders for the GOP presidential nomination, excluding former President Donald Trump, faced off Wednesday night as they tried to make their cases to voters in the third Republican presidential debate in Miami, Florida. 

This NBC News debate featured fewer participants than the previous two, with former Vice President Mike Pence now out of the race and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum failing to meet the requirements to appear on stage. Another candidate, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, could not meet the criteria to appear on stage for the second debate in a row. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., fielded questions from anchors Lester Holt and Kristen Welker, as well as conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

Topics of discussion included Israel, Tuesday's election results, foreign policy, immigration, the economy, government spending and abortion.

Here are five highlights from the third Republican presidential debate. 

Ryan Foley is a reporter for The Christian Post. He can be reached at: ryan.foley@christianpost.com

Was this article helpful?

Want more articles like this?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone by making a one-time donation today.

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Free Religious Freedom Updates

Join thousands of others to get the FREEDOM POST newsletter for free, sent twice a week from The Christian Post.

Related Articles

Most Popular

Free Religious Freedom Updates

A religious liberty newsletter that is a must-read for people of faith.

More In Politics