'Party of losers': 6 highlights from the third Republican debate

The top contenders for the GOP presidential nomination, excluding former President Donald Trump, faced off Wednesday night as they tried to make their cases to voters in the third Republican presidential debate in Miami, Florida.

This NBC News debate featured fewer participants than the previous two, with former Vice President Mike Pence now out of the race and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum failing to meet the requirements to appear on stage. Another candidate, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, could not meet the criteria to appear on stage for the second debate in a row.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., fielded questions from anchors Lester Holt and Kristen Welker, as well as conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

Topics of discussion included Israel, Tuesday's election results, foreign policy, immigration, the economy, government spending and abortion.

Here are five highlights from the third Republican presidential debate.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

Next