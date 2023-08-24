 Politics |

GOP debate tackles ‘Rich Men North of Richmond,’ Vivek's experience, Trump's indictments

By Michael Gryboski, Mainline Church Editor Twitter
(From L) Former Governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson, former Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie, former US Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy, former Governor from South Carolina and UN ambassador Nikki Haley, US Senator from South Carolina Tim Scott and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum arrive onstage for the first Republican Presidential primary debate at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 23, 2023. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images) | Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

The first Republican candidate presidential debate of the 2024 election season took place on Wednesday evening in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and was sponsored by Fox News.

Those participating on the debate stage included former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Participants in the debate had to agree in advance that they would support the eventual Republican Party presidential nominee, regardless of who it may be.

Former President Donald Trump was the most prominent candidate to not be on the stage, having opted to be interviewed by former Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson instead.

Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum moderated the debate, with contemporary Christian music star Natalie Grant singing the National Anthem.

The following pages highlight six topics discussed at the first GOP presidential debate for the 2024 election cycle.

