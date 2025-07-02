Home News Pastor arrested for soliciting photos of 11-year-old girl at his church

A Kentucky pastor has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest for requesting photos from an 11-year-old girl who attended his church.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office announced in a June 25 Facebook post that two days earlier, it had been “contacted by the family of an 11-year-old female juvenile who wanted to report that the female had been solicited for photos of her body from the pastor of her church.” Following an investigation, detectives determined that Pastor Clarence Barry Hungerford, 58, of Mayfield, had sent messages to the underage girl requesting the photos.

Following his arrest, Hungerford admitted to contacting the girl and destroying his cell phone in an effort to hide the evidence. Hungerford was charged with tampering with physical evidence and unlawful use of electronic means within the Commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.

Tampering with physical evidence is a class D felony in Kentucky. Under Kentucky law, those convicted of Class D felonies can expect to spend between one and five years in prison.

The second charge involving the unlawful use of electronic means within the Commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities is a much more serious offense. While ordinarily a class C felony, it rises to a class B felony in this case because the minor is under 12 years old and Hungerford meets the definition of a person in a “position of authority or position of special trust” as a religious leader. Class B felonies come with prison sentences ranging from 10 to 20 years.

The law enforcement agency identified Hungerford as the pastor at an unnamed church in Aurora, located in Marshall County. While the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office did not name Hungerford’s church, the Purchase Area Baptist Association identified Hungerford as the pastor of Aurora Baptist Church in a statement published Saturday, indicating that it was aware of his arrest.

“The Purchase Area Baptist Association is standing with the church as civil authorities conduct their investigations and as the church grieves over the accusations and allegations and we seek to minister to all involved,” the statement read. “This pastor is on administrative leave of absence pending investigations. The church is fully cooperating with the Marshall County Sheriff’s office as they conduct their investigation. We pray for justice and for healing for all and will thus have no other public comment at this time.”

A list of associational churches on the Purchase Area Baptist Association’s official website, which also includes the names of the pastors of each individual church, notes a “vacancy” in the position at Aurora Baptist Church.

According to NBC News affiliate WPSD, Hungerford appeared in court for an arraignment Monday, where he pleaded not guilty and requested that a public defender represent him in his legal proceedings. Hungerford is due back in court on July 9 for a preliminary hearing.