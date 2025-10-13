Home News Pastor Ché Ahn looks to bring 'revival and reformation' to California governor's race Says economic, crime woes linked to 'spiritual problem'

Like so many of us, Pastor Ché Ahn was waiting for a sign.

Before announcing his candidacy for governor of California in June, the 69-year-old pastor, author and global ministry leader experienced what he calls a divine calling.

“On April 28th at 2:22 in the morning, I woke up and I had an encounter with the Holy Spirit,” Ahn told The Christian Post on Wednesday. But when he realized he was being called to run for governor of California, Ahn recalled his initial response: “Please God, not that.”

Seeking confirmation, Ahn says he prayed for an invitation to the White House, which materialized days later: “I said, 'Lord, if this is of you, let me be invited by President Trump to the White House.'” When he returned from a prayer meeting, Ahn received a text saying he would be receiving an email from the White House.

“When I got the email, I said, 'OK, Lord, I’m in, I'll do it,’” he said.

Born in post-war South Korea, Ahn’s parents later immigrated to the United States seeking a better life. “Though my family arrived with little money and limited English, they carried a deep faith that fueled their pursuit of the American dream,” Ahn said.

Overcoming early challenges, he earned advanced degrees from Fuller Theological Seminary and, alongside his wife, Sue, founded Harvest Rock Church in Pasadena in 1994.

What began as a small congregation grew into Harvest International Ministry (HIM), a network spanning over 70 nations.

While the Republican field of candidates aiming to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is widely expected to announce his own bid for the White House in 2028, includes well-established public figures like Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and conservative commentator Steve Hilton, Ahn believes his faith background will draw interest from voters who might be looking for a candidate grounded in a biblical worldview rather than politics.

“I have studied and devoured God’s Word, so I have a biblical worldview, and I feel that what we need is not just another politician ... but a perspective of what God says, His ways, His thoughts, His commands, His justice,” he said, citing Proverbs 14:34: “Righteousness exalts a nation.”

Ahn sees California’s biggest crises — economic struggles, homelessness and crime — stemming from a “spiritual problem.” “We need revival,” he said. “I’m a revivalist. I got saved in the Jesus people movement, and I believe that I’m to help be a catalyst for revival and reformation in California.”

He blamed Newsom’s leadership, in part, for California’s recent economic and social decline. “Newsom was mayor for eight years ... lieutenant governor for eight years, and now ... 24 years of his footprints all over California,” said Ahn. “And honestly ... it’s gotten worse during that time,” he said, pointing to the Golden State’s crippling combination of economic disparities and what he sees as “extreme” environmental policies.

“We’re the fourth-largest economy, but 35 percent are living in poverty in California. We pay the highest taxes, the highest gas prices, the highest electricity bill,” he said. “We have more oil in Kern County ... than in the state of Texas, but all of them are shut down because of extreme environmental policies.”

The pastor and political candidate is advocating for what he describes as “common sense” policies, like controlled burning to prevent wildfires. He's also critical of environmental lawsuits halting infrastructure projects like desalination plants. “Even bills that have been passed by the people, the ideology is halting it,” he lamented.

Noting that over half of all Californians are people of color, Ahn said he believes it’s time for a change.

“I want to appeal to the people of California about giving a pastor an opportunity and a pastor of color,” he said. “We don't need another white male. … I represent the people of California more than the other candidates who are of that descent.

“I'm not talking about “diversity, equity, inclusion,’” he clarified. “I'm just saying that I can be a voice.”

With a record that includes a landmark legal victory during the COVID-19 pandemic after suing Newsom in 2020 over the state’s lockdown mandate, Ahn said he envisions a California where parental rights are restored, small businesses thrive, and faith is respected. “As California goes, it’s a trendsetter for good and for bad. ... If we had revival in Hollywood, it could impact the United States and the world,” he said.

While the governor’s race is still wide open, there are still a number of potential campaign-altering decisions to be made, including whether state Sen. Alex Padilla or former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa will enter the race. Even amid such uncertainty, Democrats are expected to hold the seat with a nearly 2-to-1 advantage with registered voters.

Even if Republicans haven’t won a statewide election in nearly 20 years, Ahn believes that while he might not have divine assurance of victory — “I didn’t get a word I’m gonna win,” he admitted — he is “all in to win,” believing California’s influence is worth the fight.

“California’s best days,” he added, “are still ahead.”