Pastor who prayed for Obama before election asks God to reveal plan for Kamala Harris

Rev. Telley Lynnette Gadson, senior pastor and spiritual coach at Saint Mark United Methodist Church in Taylors, South Carolina, who prayed for former President Barack Obama before he was elected in 2008, recently asked God to manifest his plan for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris as her campaign flags at fifth place in current polls.

In an appearance at the Needmore Community Center in Greer, South Carolina, Harris, who isn’t normally very vocal about her faith, stood still as Gadson laid hands on her head and asked God to “speak to the enemy of her soul” and make his plan for her life known, in a recording shared on Twitter last Tuesday.

“We know God that from the very foundation of the world you had a plan for her just like you had a plan for each one of us. So manifest it now God in the name of Jesus. Be with her every step of the way. God I pray now that you would just prepare the highway. Prepare every road that she will travel. Order her steps in the name of Jesus and right now. God, we speak to the enemy of her soul. We speak to the enemy of this world in the name of Jesus. And we would stand by faith and know that you are God and besides you there is no other,” Gadson declared while thanking Jesus.

Harris appeared in the fifth Democratic presidential debate on Wednesday at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta and co-hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post.

On her biography page, Reverend Gadson is described as someone who “has been blessed by God with an anointing that has enabled her to share on local, state-wide, regional, and national platforms; from Hollywood, South Carolina (her hometown) to Tacoma, Washington.”

And among the people she has shared that anointing with was Obama.

“In February of 2007, Reverend Gadson lifted the Morning Meditation at the South Carolina Prayer Breakfast in honor of then Presidential Candidate, Senator Barack Obama (now President Obama). In December of 2010 and in April of 2011, Reverend Gadson was a special guest at the White House at the invitation of President Barack Obama. In November 2011, she served as one of 3 worship preachers at the inaugural joint-conference of the NAACP and the National Baptist Convention (Saint Louis, Missouri),” the biography adds.

In January, Harris, 55, launched her campaign to become president while pointing to her faith.

“With faith in God, with fidelity to country and with the fighting spirit I got from my mother, I stand before you today to announce my candidacy for president of the United States,” she said.

In a veiled jab at President Donald Trump at the time, she noted: “We are here because the American dream and our American democracy are under attack and on the line like never before. And we are here at this moment in time because we must answer a fundamental question: ‘Who are we? Who are we as Americans?’ So, let’s answer that question to the world and each other, right here and right now: ‘America, we are better than this.’’’