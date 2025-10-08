Home News Pastor used more than $400K of church funds for personal items, lied on tax return: court

Adrian Davis, the former lead pastor at the now-defunct Huntsville, Alabama, campus of All Nations Worship Assembly, pleaded guilty to spending over $400,000 of the church’s funds on personal expenses and filing a false tax return. He is facing up to 23 years in prison.

According to court documents from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, cited by WAAY31, Davis, who is still being platformed by other churches, is now facing up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud and up to three years for filing a false tax return.

Between 2018 and 2020, court documents show that Davis treated himself to a $30,920 Audi A7 and a $45,982 GMC Yukon courtesy of the church’s purse. He also spent $31,000 on entertainment and items from the luxury brand Louis Vuitton. He also paid off personal credit card debt totaling more than $117,000.

Davis also allegedly reported on his 2020 tax return that he earned $138,621 in income, despite being paid more than that, according to WAFF.

He is expected to be arraigned on Oct. 23 in Huntsville. He has agreed, as part of his accepted plea deal, to pay restitution of $434,340.41 to All Nations Worship Assembly, pay $114,859 to the IRS, and waive certain rights to direct appeal and collateral attack.

The former megachurch pastor, who also allegedly spent more than $10,000 of the church’s money to pay for his mother’s mortgage, is expected to forfeit any property derived from the stolen funds.

“Upon conviction of Count One (Wire Fraud) in this information, shall forfeit to the United States any property, real or personal, that constitutes or is derived from, directly or indirectly, proceeds traceable to the commission of the said violations, including but not limited to a forfeiture of money judgment representing the amount of proceeds obtained as a result of the offenses alleged,” the court documents note.

While Davis faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud and up to three more years for filing a false tax return, prosecutors have recommended a reduced sentence.

All Nations Worship Assembly was founded in 1999 by Pastor Matthew L. Stevenson and it is described as one of the “nation’s largest and fastest-growing urban charismatic movements.”

The church has about 15,000 members at 25 locations across the country.

Just last month, Pastor Stacy L. Spencer of New Direction Christian Church in Memphis, Tennessee, hosted Davis as a speaker at his church where he praised him for his ability to connect with a diverse audience.

“Known for his dynamic preaching and ability to connect with every generation, Pastor Davis is coming to bring a fresh, powerful word at both the 8AM Morning Glory & 10AM Powerhouse Worship services,” Spencer declared on Sept. 17. “You do not want to miss what God will speak through him!”