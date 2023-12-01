Home World Pastor’s wife, mother of 2-month-old-baby, fatally shot in Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria — A funeral was held in southwest Nigeria on Saturday for a pastor’s wife shot to death in Taraba state a week earlier, sources said.

Oluwakemi Moses, wife of a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) pastor serving in Jalingo, Taraba state, was returning to the town with her 2-month-old baby from her native Ondo state when terrorists shot at her vehicle along the Wukari-Jootar highway on Nov. 17, said her husband, Pastor Konye Timilehin Moses.

Addressing mourners at her funeral in Akure, Ondo state in southwest Nigeria, Pastor Moses stated in humble supplication that he would love the Lord no matter what, and that the devil was defeated in Christ’s death and resurrection, then paid tribute to his wife.

“Goodbye, righteous soul, till the resurrection morning,” he said. “I love you, Oluwakemi. Keep resting, my dear love, you’re indeed in the bosom of our Savior. Til we meet again.”

Attacks along the Wukari-Jootar federal highway at the intersection of Taraba and Benue states have been relentless, said Taraba resident Emmanuel Yakubu.

“Despite the heavy presence of military and police checkpoints along this route, incidents like these persist unchallenged,” Yakubu told Morning Star News in a text message. “Numerous citizens have faced similar ordeals. These occurrences demand immediate action from the appropriate authorities.”

Yakubu called on the military and the police to urgently intervene.

“Mrs. Oluwakemi left behind a 2-month-old baby. We vehemently condemn these criminal acts and urge swift action against these perpetrators,” Yakubu said.

Nigeria led the world in Christians killed for their faith in 2022, with 5,014, according to Open Doors’ 2023 World Watch List (WWL) report. It also led the world in Christians abducted (4,726), sexually assaulted or harassed, forcibly married or physically or mentally abused, and it had the most homes and businesses attacked for faith-based reasons. As in the previous year, Nigeria had the second most church attacks and internally displaced people.

In the 2023 World Watch List of the countries where it's most difficult to be a Christian, Nigeria jumped to sixth place, its highest ranking ever, from No. 7 the previous year.

“Militants from the Fulani, Boko Haram, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and others conduct raids on Christian communities, killing, maiming, raping and kidnapping for ransom or sexual slavery,” the WWL report noted. “This year has also seen this violence spill over into the Christian-majority south of the nation. … Nigeria’s government continues to deny this is religious persecution, so violations of Christians’ rights are carried out with impunity.”