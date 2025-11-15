Home News Patriots, Jets players pray together after Thursday Night Football matchup

In a display of Christian unity that transcended sports, players from the New England Patriots and New York Jets gathered at midfield after Thursday Night Football to pray together, invoking Jesus Christ in a moment of shared faith following the Patriots' dominant 27-14 victory.

The emotional scene unfolded at Gillette Stadium after the win propelled New England to 9-2 on the season and showcased rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson, the team's emerging star, who erupted for two rushing touchdowns to go with a TD reception.

With starting back Rhamondre Stevenson sidelined for a third consecutive game by a toe injury, Henderson shouldered a career-high 19 carries for 62 yards — his two scores matching his output from Sunday's triumph over Tampa Bay.

His performance helped cap an eighth straight victory and led to Henderon praising the name of Jesus after the game.

“Trusting the Lord's plan,” Henderson told reporters after the game. “You know, just continue to do my part and the rest I just leave up to Him.”

When asked about his stellar play, Henderson said he continues to look to God for strength and success. “I'm so weak without Him,” he said. “I really mean this from the heart, I can't do it without Jesus.”

Henderson wasn’t alone in his expression of faith after the matchup.

Immediately after the game, both Patriots and Jets players and personnel — including quarterbacks Drake May and Justin Fields, along with Pats receiver Stefon Diggs — gathered at midfield to pray: “Lord, help us to honor you and love you. In Jesus’ name, amen.”

For the Jets, who are now 2-8 on the season, the night served as another chapter in a frustrating campaign. Fields, filling in amid injuries, connected on a touchdown toss to John Metchie III but struggled otherwise, finishing 15-of-26 for 116 yards through the air. He did pace New York on the ground with 67 yards and a score on 11 carries, but his top target, Garrett Wilson, was lost earlier Thursday to injured reserve with a knee issue.

New England now boasts a 3-0 mark in AFC East play — their best divisional start since going 5-0 in 2019 — and sits atop the NFL standings pending this weekend's slate of games. With both Indianapolis and Denver at 8-2, the Patriots are assured of their first winning season since 2021, when they last punched a playoff ticket.