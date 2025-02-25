Home News PCA church in California stirs debate for racially segregated dinner: 'A dividing wall'

A conservative Presbyterian church in California has stirred debate in recent days for hosting a dinner last week that was open only to "black worshippers."

Resurrection Oakland Church, a church in Oakland that is a part of the Presbyterian Church in America, commemorated Black History Month last Friday by inviting the Rev. Irwin Ince to address a "Black Fellowship Dinner."

"An evening with our special speaker, Rev. Dr. Irwyn Ince, for our Black worshippers at ResOak and their families. Connect with and encourage one another as we cap off our month long celebration of Black History Month with rich fellowship," read an advertisement for the event on ResOak's website.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Ince, who is the coordinator of the PCA's Mission to North America, made headlines earlier this month for penning the extensive statement repenting for MNA's guidance advising illegal immigrants on how to avoid detainment by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

ResOak held another Black History Month event Saturday that was open to all races, during which Ince delivered a lecture on "race, justice, and theology."

Neither ResOak Church nor Ince responded to The Christian Post's request for comment.

The segregated dinner drew criticism from some within the PCA, such as Pastor Ryan Biese of First Presbyterian Church in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.

"The church is not confined to one nation," he told The Daily Wire. "The church consists of all those who profess the true religion together with their children. So why is this congregation putting up a dividing wall between black worshipers and every other sort of worshiper? And why is our MNA coordinator, who is paid close to $300,000 a year, participating in this?"

Author and Daily Wire reporter Megan Basham, who first drew widespread attention to the event, noted Monday that a PCA source pointed out that the dinner was at odds with the 2004 PCA Pastoral Letter on Racism, which says "social exclusion on the basis of race, ethnicity, or economic status is a form of sin" and that the Church must "confront and reject practices that divide rather than unite the body of Christ."

A PCA source notes that the 2004 PCA Pastoral Letter on Racism clearly states that “social exclusion on the basis of race, ethnicity, or economic status is a form of sin” and that the Church must “confront and reject practices that divide rather than unite the body of Christ.”… https://t.co/AIhME7elbu — Megan Basham (@megbasham) February 24, 2025

On Monday, the prominent Christian X account Protestia posted multiple videos of ResOak's pastors Brent Webster and Dave Lee advertising the dinner to the congregation from the front of the church and justifying it in the name of diversity.

"It may be jarring for some of you to hear that we're creating an event for black Christians," said Lee, who received his Master of Divinity from Westminster Seminary California. "When you come to church, and you've been coming to ResOak, you know how much we love and prize diversity."

Lee went on to liken the racially segregated dinner to men's groups or women's groups.

"It may be jarring for some of you to hear that we're creating an event for Black Christians."



Pastor David Lee of ResOak Church explains why they are hosting a racially segregated dinner for Black Congregants only.



See the story at https://t.co/77B9gTnHIjpic.twitter.com/xOPJfXxdGd — Protestia (@Protestia) February 23, 2025

Webster, who received his Master of Divinity from Covenant Theological Seminary, claimed the purpose of the dinner was to promote connection.

"One of our core values here as a church is diversity. We want to be a church that reflects not just the diversity of our city, but the diversity of the kingdom of God," he said.

The second of several videos from ResOak Church pastors & co-ordinators about the racially segregrated, black-only dinner with Irwyn Ince, explaining more about the event and what the goals and purposes are for it.



Ft. ResOak Pastor Brent Webster. pic.twitter.com/4XoEDku8Nw — Protestia (@Protestia) February 23, 2025

"One of the great joys for me has been seeing a growing community of black brothers and sisters in our church over these last couple years," Webster continued. "We've loved seeing this, we love diversity, we love seeing a community of people that look very, very different brought together in a single family."

Webster added the purpose of the dinner was to provide "our black brothers and sisters and their families a chance to connect with one another as they eat with Dr. Ince."