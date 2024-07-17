Home News PCUSA seminary names first African American president

A Presbyterian seminary in Illinois has chosen its first African American president, following a discernment process that spanned around a year and included hundreds of candidates.

McCormick Theological Seminary of Chicago, affiliated with the theologically liberal mainline denomination Presbyterian Church (USA), announced Monday that it named the Rev. Maisha I. Handy its 12th president. She is slated to take office on Sept. 3.

McCormick Board of Trustees Chair Connie Lindsey told The Christian Post that Handy was selected because she "fulfilled all of the qualifications of our year-long national search."

"She is an experienced leader in theological education, and she is an experienced Presbyterian pastor of a church that she founded in Atlanta," said Lindsey. "She has 23 years of experience as a faculty member and dean at [the Interdenominational Theological Center], and for the past year has served as their interim president."

The seminary's search for a new president was assisted by Isaacson, Miller, a professional executive search firm.

"We reviewed several hundred potential candidates, then identified top candidates that met our criteria. Our Search Committee included Board members, faculty, and staff. Dr. Handy emerged as the Committee's recommendation to the Board," Lindsey said.

"We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Maisha Handy back home to Chicago and now to McCormick where she will continue our mission of nurturing the gifts of women and men for faithful Christian ministry and leadership in a challenging and complex world."

Lindsey called Handy "a visionary leader, a collaborative and compassionate minister, a proven educator, and an effective relationship builder."

"We are confident Dr. Handy's tremendous experience and wide-ranging skillset will enable her to work together with our accomplished faculty to propel McCormick into our third century," she added.

Founded in 1829, McCormick identifies itself as "a progressive leader within the Reformed tradition committed to fostering a community of Christian leadership." At present, it has 174 enrolled students and 23 full-time and part-time faculty.

Handy will succeed David Crawford, who was named president in 2018 and is credited with improving financial stability, creating new programs and selling the seminary's former campus to the University of Chicago. The seminary shares a campus with the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood.

The trustees board released a statement Monday thanking Crawford for his years of service, noting that the retiring president is "a trusted leader, respected lawyer, colleague, and team builder."

"David's profound commitment to the future of this seminary along with his forward-thinking vision helped to ensure McCormick's historic legacy — and safeguard the vital work that we do so it may continue into yet another century," they stated.