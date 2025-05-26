Home News An 'American original': 6 tributes to 'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson

Following the death of “Duck Dynasty” star Phil Robertson on Sunday at the age of 79, tributes flooded in from public figures, family members and national organizations, with many remembering his stand for the truth of the Gospel.

The Louisiana native and founder of the “Duck Commander” brand died after a battle with Alzheimer’s, his family announced on social media.

Known as the patriarch of the Duck Dynasty clan, a bold voice for the Gospel and an unapologetic cultural figure, Robertson’s influence reached far beyond television and often into politics. “Duck Dynasty,” which ran over 11 seasons from 2012 to 2017, once ranked among the most popular cable shows and had as many as 12 million viewers.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

From Phil’s granddaughter, Sadie, to evangelist Franklin Graham, here are some of the most notable tributes.