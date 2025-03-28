Home News Planned Parenthood executive salaries continue to increase; many pulling in over $500K: report

Many of Planned Parenthood's top executives are pulling in six-figure salaries as the average pay for CEOs of regional affiliates for the nation's largest abortion provider is more than three times that of the average nonprofit CEO, according to a new report.

The American Life League, a pro-life advocacy group, published its "2025 Report on Planned Parenthood CEO Compensation" on Thursday. The publication was compiled based on research conducted from November 2024 through January and primarily includes salaries and figures from fiscal year 2023, which spanned October 2022 through September 2023. The remaining statistics came from fiscal year 2022.

The findings show that Planned Parenthood CEOs "continue to rank in the 98th percentile of US wage earners." The average compensation for Planned Parenthood affiliate CEOs increased 11% from 2020 to 2023 — from over 317,000 to more than 352,000.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

"The fact is that Planned Parenthood funnels its millions into political campaigns, abortion' services,' and its own CEOs," the report states. "In the US, the average salary for a nonprofit CEO is roughly $117,000 a year. Planned Parenthood more than triples that with an average annual CEO salary of $352,661. It is extremely clear that Planned Parenthood's priority is money and the ability to funnel that money back into the pockets of its own CEOs."

The Christian Post reached out to Planned Parenthood for comment. A response was not immediately received.

Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson is the highest-paid employee at the abortion provider, with a salary of $904,014, the report shows.

Other top-paid officials include Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Dawn Lugens ($619,971), Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Vickie Barrow-Klein ($559,239), and Executive Vice President of Federal Engagement & Impact Kimberly Custer ($545,347).

Sue Dunlap of Planned Parenthood Los Angeles was the highest-paid CEO of a Planned Parenthood affiliate, raking in $875,942. Stacy Cross of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte came in second, earning $725,671.

Other Planned Parenthood affiliate CEOs who made over $500,000 annual salary include Jon Dunn from Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties, who brought in $692,905, and Ken Lambrecht of Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas. Lambrecht was paid $646,672.

Four additional Planned Parenthood affiliate CEOs earned over half a million dollars, the report states, including Darrah DiGiorgio Johnson of Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest, Inc. ($644,958), Gilda Gonzales of PP Northern California ($617,707), Sheri Bonner of Planned Parenthood of Pasadena and the San Gabriel Valley ($609,797) and Melaney Linton of Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, Inc. ($503,133).

Only a handful of Planned Parenthood affiliate CEOs received less than $100,000 a year.

"Hundreds of millions of our tax dollars are forked over to the oligarchs at Planned Parenthood, and in turn, they kill nearly half a million preborn Americans each year," American Life League National Director Katie Brown Xavios said in a statement. "And the reward? A government-funded nonprofit CEO making nearly $1 million a year. That should enrage Americans."

Katherine Van Dyke, the lead researcher for the report, notes that Planned Parenthood's CEO and affiliate earnings "continue to grow each year" even though the organization is "experiencing financial decline."

"The data collected in our CEO report is vital, as it shows that taxpayer money is truly the fuel for Planned Parenthood's earnings and that the financial facts from their own reports do not align with the organization's claims of financial woes," she stated.

"Now is the time for our country's leaders to truly assess these numbers and give Planned Parenthood the boot when it comes to receiving government reimbursements or benefitting from any form of appropriations. In other words, it is time to defund this very wealthy and profitable abortion megacorporation."

Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood affiliates across the U.S. reported millions of dollars in income. Planned Parenthood Los Angeles had the highest income of any Planned Parenthood affiliate nationwide, bringing in $155,081,369. Other affiliates with incomes of greater than $100 million were Planned Parenthood Mar Monte ($130,383,572), Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest, Inc. ($130,374,525) and Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties, Inc. ($106,549,598).

The report only listed the 20 highest incomes by affiliate. The lowest income included on the list was Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, Inc., which brought in $36,295,084.

The report concluded by noting that "Planned Parenthood's latest annual report cited $699.3 million in federal funding, a massive 34% of the organization's total annual revenue."

In an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal last year, the individuals tapped by then-President-elect Donald Trump to lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency planned to examine cutting "nearly $300 million to progressive groups like Planned Parenthood."