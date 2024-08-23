Home News Planned Parenthood faces IRS complaint over its DNC mobile abortion van

Planned Parenthood should lose its tax-exempt status for deploying a mobile van to offer free abortion drugs and vasectomies at the Democratic National Convention this week, argues an Internal Revenue Service complaint filed by a pro-life organization.

40 Days for Life, which holds prayer vigils outside abortion facilities throughout the country, filed the complaint Tuesday alongside the Institute of Law and Justice regarding Planned Parenthood Great Rivers and Planned Parenthood Great Rivers – IL.

The letter requested that the IRS review whether Planned Parenthood engaged in partisan political activity at the convention this week.

During the DNC, Planned Parenthood Great Rivers parked a mobile van within the vicinity of the convention. The corporation announced in a Thursday X post that it conducted nine vasectomies and passed out eight chemical abortion drugs and emergency contraceptives for free through the mobile van.

The letter contends that Planned Parenthood advertised its mobile abortion van and offered free services at the DNC, suggesting a direct endorsement of a political party or candidate. The pro-life group stated that Planned Parenthood did not engage in "permissible lobbying" and instead violated the requirements for tax-exempt organizations.

"Planned Parenthood's mobile clinic(s)' presence and provision of free services juxtapose its/their tax-exempt privilege against a politically charged environment," the letter explained. "They are clear indicators of political endorsement or opposition of particular candidates and parties."

"In conclusion, the IRS should assess whether Planned Parenthood's activities violate the prohibitions against political activities and otherwise under Law and Rule. Political campaigning substantially diverges from the permissible activities and could result in revocation of tax-exempt status and possible imposition of related excise taxes."

Planned Parenthood did not immediately respond to The Christian Post's request for comment.

Planned Parenthood's political arm, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in late July, saying she is the only candidate they "trust to protect access to abortion."

In response to Planned Parenthood's mobile abortion van outside the DNC, various pro-life groups offered free resources to women and families in Chicago.

Earlier this week, Sidewalk Advocates for Life summarized its team's ministry efforts, which included counseling women who may have been considering abortion.

Sidewalk Advocates for Life claims that the few clients who showed up at Planned Parenthood's mobile van were met with Planned Parenthood staff appearing more concerned about receiving media attention.

Americans United for Life, the pro-life diaper company EveryLife and the pregnancy help group ThriVE Nation also collaborated in the effort.

In a separate post earlier this week, Sidewalk Advocates for Life also credited ThriVE with providing a mobile unit at the DNC that the group claims brought "real choices and support to women considering abortion."

Democrats for Life held a diaper drive that, at the time of reporting, has raised over $6,000. In a Saturday statement, Democrats for Life called for the Democratic Party to return to its "true roots," which include standing up for the "little guy" and the vulnerable.

"Instead of funding abortion, we firmly believe in funding alternatives to abortion," Democrats for Life stated. "This radical act of violence against preborn children and pregnant and parenting persons must be met with radical acts of non-violence in support of those who [want] to choose life for their children and families."

During Vice President Harris' acceptance speech at the DNC on Thursday, the Democratic nominee blamed former President Donald Trump for appointing U.S. Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. The ruling restored regulatory authority over abortion to states, but Harris asserted that Trump is "not done."

"As a part of his agenda, he and his allies would limit access to birth control, ban medication abortion and enact a nationwide abortion ban with or without Congress," she declared, before vowing that if Congress passes a bill to "restore reproductive freedom," she would sign it.