Home News Pro-life Democrats counter Planned Parenthood's mobile abortion clinic at DNC

As Planned Parenthood plans to offer free vasectomies and chemical abortion drugs through a mobile van at the Democratic National Convention, a Democratic pro-life organization is conducting a fundraising campaign to support Chicago families.

Kristen Day, executive director of Democrats for Life, revealed in a Monday X post that the group has launched a diaper drive in response to Planned Parenthood Great Rivers' mobile van initiative.

Planned Parenthood Great Rivers in St. Louis announced an X post last week that it will park a mobile van in Chicago's West Loop on Monday and Tuesday near the Democratic National Convention at the United Center.

The corporation revealed it is working alongside the Chicago Abortion Fund and the popular Chicago hot dog stand The Wieners Circle to offer free abortion drugs and vasectomies during the convention.

The Americans for Contraception, known for displaying giant inflatable intrauterine devices in cities throughout the country, also plans to set up an inflatable IUD near the convention. The 20-foot tall inflatable IUD named "Freeda (Womb)" will be on display from Monday to Thursday.

Democrats for Life condemned the corporation for offering free abortion drugs during the convention, stating that this "disrespects women and is an attack on human rights."

"Providing free abortions at the DNC is a concerning display of disrespect towards human life and motherhood, as it overlooks the need to provide support and options for a pregnant woman," Day said in a Sunday statement. "We expect no less from Planned Parenthood. It's just shameful how low Democrats have sunk."

Democrats for Life of America released a statement Saturday urging fellow party members to "stop doing business with Planned Parenthood" and abortion activist groups and return to what the group believes are the party's "true roots," which include standing up for the "little guy" and the vulnerable.

"Instead of funding abortion, we firmly believe in funding alternatives to abortion," Democrats for Life stated. "This radical act of violence against preborn children and pregnant and parenting persons must be met with radical acts of non-violence in support of those [want] to choose life for their children and families."

The Planned Parenthood Federation of America did not immediately respond to The Christian Post's request for comment.

The Democratic nominee for president, Vice President Kamala Harris, has been an avid supporter of abortion and Planned Parenthood throughout her career.

Earlier this year, pro-life advocates condemned Harris' decision to tour a Planned Parenthood abortion facility in Minnesota instead of visiting one of the state's numerous pro-life pregnancy centers.

The vice president also made it clear that she opposes the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide. During a September 2023 interview with CBS' Margaret Brennan, Harris called for restoring Roe v. Wade, but she did not specify whether she supported gestational limits on abortion.

While the 1973 Supreme Court ruling allowed for abortion limits after viability, the court believed this point to be anywhere from 24 to 28 weeks gestation.

In a Monday statement, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser accused Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, of being the "Shout Your Abortion Party." The leader of the national pro-life group also asserted that the convention in Chicago puts the "extremism" of the current Democratic Party on full display.

"Everyone should be asking Kamala Harris, Tim Walz and all the Democrats' candidates the question: What are your exceptions?" Dannenfelser stated. "Harris and Walz won't name a single limit on abortion they support — not in the seventh, eighth or ninth month of pregnancy when unborn babies clearly feel pain, and not even when a child is born alive following an abortion attempt."

"They stand for eliminating the most basic protections for women and girls, such as informed consent and parental involvement, and seek to shut down alternatives to abortion," she added, calling on Democrats to "stop ignoring the real needs of women nationwide."