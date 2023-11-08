Police investigating vandalism of cathedral in California as potential hate crime

Police are investigating the recent vandalism of a Roman Catholic cathedral in California as a potential hate crime amid a spate of similar acts against Catholic churches in recent months.

The Cathedral of the Annunciation in Stockton was defaced on Nov. 5 when white paint was splattered across the signs and doors of the 81-year-old church, according to OSV News.

Police were called to the parish shortly before the 7 a.m. Mass on Sunday, and believe the incident occurred at approximately 5:45 a.m.

White paint also defaced the nearby walkway, landscaping, and a flatbed trailer that was parked near the church.

The parish praised the quick response from police and local parishioners who volunteered their pressure washers to help clean up the vandalism.

"Thanks to Father John Foster's quick action before the 7 a.m. Mass, the police department came out to record the incident," the parish posted on its Facebook page.

"Our Cathedral of the Annunciation is alive with the Holy Spirit!" the post continued. "Thanks to our amazing parishioners [who] volunteered their pressure washing equipment and talent, and our maintenance person who will finish off the details on the doors. Thank you to the community for your prayers. God is good!"

Bishop Myron J. Cotta told OSV News on Monday that he is "deeply saddened by the early morning vandalism at our beloved Cathedral."

"I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated parish staff and parishioners for their swift assistance in managing the situation. A special thanks goes to the Stockton Police Department for their prompt response and support," the bishop added.

The Christian Post has reached out to the Stockton Police Department for comment and will update this article if they provide any further information.

Attacks against churches have been escalating in recent years, with 69 acts of vandalism occurring during the first quarter of 2023 alone, according to a report released earlier this year by the Washington, D.C.-based Family Research Council (FRC).

The report, titled "Hostility Against Churches," which built on data collected from January 2018 to December 2022, noted that the number marks a sharp increase compared to the early months of the previous five years.

The attacks documented in FRC's report encompassed vandalism, arson and/or fire, gun-related incidents, bomb threats and an “other” category.

Attacks against churches saw a spike in the wake of the leaked Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the 2022 Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and determined that the U.S. Constitution does not contain a right to abortion.

Last month, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cincinnati reported more than a dozen incidents of vandalism and theft on their properties in response to its opposition to an abortion referendum in Ohio.