'Pray for me': Pope Francis in critical condition, undergoes transfusion as condition worsens

Pope Francis was declared in critical condition Saturday and underwent a blood transfusion as his health deteriorated, the Vatican announced. Officials confirmed that the 88-year-old pontiff required high-flow oxygen to combat complications from double pneumonia and remains hospitalized at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

Medical staff admitted him on Feb. 14 after days of breathing difficulties, and tests soon confirmed pneumonia in both lungs, according to Reuters.

The Vatican described his infection as complex, citing two or more micro-organisms as the cause, and reported that he suffered a “prolonged asthma-like respiratory crisis,” requiring additional oxygen support.

While the pontiff remained alert, he was more unwell than the day before.

The Vatican disclosed that he needed blood transfusions due to a low platelet count associated with anemia. Officials suggested he was not out of danger.

The Pope missed delivering the traditional Angelus prayer in person for a second consecutive Sunday, an uncommon event during his 12-year papacy.

In a written message on Sunday, the Pope thanked doctors and health workers at the hospital, and he also expressed gratitude to those who had sent prayers and messages.

“In recent days I have received many messages of affection, and I have been particularly struck by the letters and drawings from children,” he wrote, as reported by the BBC. “Thank you for this closeness, and for the prayers of comfort I have received from all over the world! I entrust you all to the intercession of Mary, and I ask you to pray for me.”

He also acknowledged the third anniversary of the war in Ukraine and urged people to remember victims of armed conflicts worldwide. He asked for prayers aimed at peace in Palestine, Israel, the Middle East, Myanmar, Kivu, and Sudan.

Well-wishers gathered outside the hospital, lighting candles near a statue of the late Pope John Paul II.

The Pope remains susceptible to lung complications because he developed pleurisy as a young adult and underwent partial lung removal at age 21. Doctors at the Gemelli Hospital have acknowledged his vulnerability and said any sudden shift in his condition could disrupt what they call a delicate balance.

In an earlier briefing, a senior member of the Gemelli staff warned that the lung infection could potentially spread into his bloodstream and develop into sepsis. “Could be very difficult to overcome,” the doctor said, referring to the pontiff’s advanced age and existing frailty, according to the newswire.

The Pope has faced previous hospitalizations, including a three-night stay in March 2023 to treat bronchitis. However, he continued leading the Roman Catholic Church and asked the Vatican to maintain transparency regarding his health.