This week in Christian history: Pope Urban VI dies, Knights Templar arrested, Martin Luther debates cardinal This week in Christian history: Pope Urban VI dies, Knights Templar arrested, Martin Luther debates cardinal

Christianity is a faith with a long and extensive history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, births, deaths, and everything else in between.

Some of the things drawn from over 2 millennia of history might be very familiar to the reader, while other happenings might be previously unknown.

Here are three things that happened this week, Oct. 11-17, in Church history. They include the death of Pope Urban VI, the arrests of the Knights Templar, and the start of a three-day debate between Martin Luther and a cardinal.