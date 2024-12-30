Home News Popular travel destinations Christian pastors, celebrities are taking people to in 2025

After more than four decades of delivering transformative faith-based travel experiences, Inspiration Travel is embarking on an exciting new chapter in 2025 — from new leadership to new experiences, including the Gaither's final Alaska cruise and Patricia Heaton's "Deborah's Rising Women's" conference and tour.

With the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers Stephanie Dueck Smith and President Joel James as president, the company is poised to lead the industry into a future filled with innovative journeys, spiritual growth and meaningful connections.

Founded in 1981, Inspiration Travel has enriched the lives of over 244,000 believers with curated itineraries that blend global exploration with faith.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Smith steps into the role following the distinguished tenure of former President Steve Dick, who has led the company for 30 years. Dick's transition to chairman and owner ensures continuity while paving the way for a new era.

"I'm deeply honored to continue building on the incredible legacy my father and our leadership team have established," said Smith. "I'm passionate about expanding our mission, offering transformative experiences that foster spiritual growth and connection. This next chapter of our business will focus on both honoring our roots and embracing the future."

James, a company veteran with over a decade of experience, brings his operational expertise and relational leadership to his new role as president. Smith and James aim to build on the company's reputation as a leader in faith-driven travel.

Inspiration Travel's 2025 lineup promises diverse experiences, from cruises with iconic Christian leaders to immersive tours of biblical destinations.

Here's a glimpse of what's on the horizon: