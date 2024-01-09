Home Church & Ministries Episcopal leader Michael Curry hospitalized again, undergoes surgery for internal bleeding

Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry has again undergone surgery due to internal bleeding and is recovering.

Curry underwent a procedure on Saturday morning to treat a reoccurrence of the subdural hematoma (brain bleed) he suffered in December, according to the Episcopal Church Office of Public Affairs.

"The surgery was successful, and updates on his condition will be provided as they become available," the statement reads. "Please continue to pray for Bishop Curry, his family, and his medical team."

Curry suffered a fall last month while visiting in Syracuse, New York, and was sent to a hospital near his home in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he underwent another surgery for a subdural hematoma.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a subdural hematoma occurs when blood is "leaking out of a torn vessel into a space below the dura mater, a membrane between the brain and the skull."

In 2015, Curry was installed as the first African American to lead the Episcopal Church as presiding bishop at Washington National Cathedral, succeeding the Rev. Katherine Jefferts-Schori.

Curry's term is scheduled to end this year, with a new presiding bishop to be elected at the 81st General Convention in Louisville, Kentucky, on June 23-28.

The 70-year-old Curry experienced a series of medical issues last year that began over Memorial Day weekend when he was hospitalized briefly for internal bleeding.

"Curry's internal bleeding is under control, and additional test results are expected later this week. He has been receiving treatment for atrial fibrillation (AFib), which was detected in an annual physical," reported the Episcopal Church Public Affairs Office last May.

"While in the hospital, Curry experienced two other episodes of irregular heartbeat, and he will wear a heart monitor to determine what further treatment is necessary."

In August, Curry was hospitalized again due to internal bleeding, with the presiding bishop undergoing surgery in September to remove his right adrenal gland and an attached mass.

"I am so grateful for your prayers," said Curry in a statement in August. "I expect that the work of the medical team will lead to healing that will make a difference. Fervent prayer plus good medical care is a powerful combination. In all things, God is good."

The surgery was considered a success, with the Episcopal Church leader being released from the hospital in October and being put on a reduced work schedule, as well as physical therapy.