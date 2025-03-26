Home News Student attacks pro-life group’s display at North Carolina university

Campus officials are investigating after a pro-life student group's table at the University of North Carolina Asheville was recently attacked by a pro-choice student.

Students For Life of America President Kristan Hawkins posted a video of the incident to X on Monday, in which a student is filmed angrily confronting the SFL members at their table on Monday morning.

"I f— hate you," the unnamed student says, claiming that the SFL members "are spreading propaganda" to advance "fascism" and "putting women down." The pro-life activists denied these accusations.

The video then shows the student taking hold of the table cover with various leaflets and handouts and throwing it off, hurling the contents onto the floor. He then walks away.

SFLA Carolinas Regional Coordinator Alicia Foreman, who filmed the incident, told The Christian Post that the incident had happened shortly after the students set up the table display.

The display was part of the "What's in the Water" campaign, meant to spread awareness about the dangers of chemical abortion pills, according to Foreman.

"From the beginning, he started very angrily calling them names, and I tried to de-escalate him," she recounted. "He stated he supports abortion through all nine months for any reason as well."

"I asked him to leave because he was getting aggressive, and he did leave. He left, but then he came back not even five minutes later, even angrier. He was cussing at us and calling us 'fascists' and 'misogynists.'"

Although she tried to "calm down the situation" and another pro-choice student told him that he was going too far, Foreman explained that "the guy said he didn't care and then grabbed the tablecloth and aggressively tore it off."

"I filed a police report and awaited confirmation that the report was filed. I do not know if any action was taken against the student," Foreman added.

A spokesperson for UNC Asheville told CP that the university was aware of the incident and that it "has been referred to the Dean of Students office, which oversees student conduct."

"Out of respect for our students and to comply with privacy laws, the University does not disclose information regarding student conduct matters," the spokesperson stated.

"The University addresses all allegations of student conduct violations seriously through the Student Code of Responsibility. These procedures ensure a fair and thorough investigation while upholding individual rights and promoting a respectful community."

In a blog post, SFLA identified the student perpetrator as Adrian Miguelez, who is running for a sophomore seat on the UNC Asheville student government. CP was unable to locate a contact for Miguelez.