Professing Christian Madison Prewett saving herself for marriage, walks away on 'The Bachelor'

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Luke Parker, who was outspoken about his Christian faith and call for sexual purity on last year’s “The Bachelorette,” defended Madison Prewett after she stood by her purity convictions on “The Bachelor” this week.

“My face when the fantasy suite situation is too familiar (emoticon). With that being said I haven’t been watching this season but I got the lowdown and I am proud of @madiprew for standing firm in her convictions. Keep doing you girl!” Parker said on Instagram.

Prewett, 23, was seen on this week’s episode of “The Bachelor,” telling Peter Weber that she would not be able to continue their relationship if he slept with other women on the show. The Alabama native has been open about her Christian faith throughout the show.

“I’m not in any way trying to come across as judgmental … but at the same time, those are my expectations that I have in life,” she told Weber on the Fantasy Suite episode. “In a week from now, if you’re down on one knee and six days before that you slept with somebody else, I just can’t wrap my mind around that.”

“I don’t want to feel like a bad person for the standards that I have. I’m so proud of who I am and the choices that I’ve made and the standards that I have,” she said on her date. “And it’s been so freakin hard in this because I’ve had to look past a lot of things — no, I’m not OK with a guy to be kissing other women but I’ve fought and I’ve gotten here. … I’ve sacrificed a lot and I’ve compromised a lot.”

But one thing she was not willing to compromise was sexual purity.

Prewett had already been honest with Weber earlier regarding her convictions and being uncomfortable with him being intimate with other women on the show.

“My faith is literally everything to me and I have saved myself for marriage. I can’t keep moving forward and continuing this relationship if I don’t get the clarity and peace and confidence that I need,” she said.

“In no way do I want to give you an ultimatum. But for me, actions speak louder than words.”

When Weber, 28, admitted that he had been intimate with one or more of the other women, Prewett excused herself and walked away.

In an interview with People, Weber said he said he wished they had the conversation sooner but doesn’t “fault her at all for what she told me because I was very clear with all the women from the very first night to please share what’s ever on your heart.”

He also didn’t consider Prewett’s words an ultimatum, noting, “She simply felt I needed to know what she was feeling and I could see how uncomfortable it was for her to have that conversation with me. But at the end of the day, I’m a hypocrite if I tried to say that that wasn’t right for her to do that.”

While the episode ends with Weber apologizing and asking her to stay, that was not the case for Parker when he was honest about his standards in last year’s “Bachelorette.”

Also during the fantasy suites episode, Parker, a professing Christian, told the bachelorette, Hannah Brown, that he would not be able to stay if she had slept with other men.

Brown, also a professing Christian, responded angrily and criticized Parker for judging her. She admitted to having physical relations with some of the contestants, said Jesus still loves her, and then sent Parker home. The episode sparked discussions online about Christians and premarital sex.