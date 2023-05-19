Prominent PCA Pastor Harry Reeder dies in car crash

The senior pastor of one of the largest churches in the theologically conservative Presbyterian Church in America has died in an automobile accident in Alabama.

The Rev. Harry Reeder III, the 75-year-old lead pastor of Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Birmingham, Alabama, died in a car crash on Thursday morning when his vehicle struck a dump truck. The other driver was unharmed.

Briarwood Pastor Bruce Stallings announced the death of Reeder on the church's Facebook page, where he wrote that “our Lord has called Pastor Reeder home through a car accident.”

“Please pray for Cindy, Jennifer, Ike, Abby and their entire family as well as our staff and church family as we all grieve this tremendous loss together,” wrote Stallings.

“But we do not grieve without hope because we know our pastor is with His Savior and has been received by grace with — ‘Well done My good and faithful servant.’”

Condolences for Reeder have been posted to social media, including one from Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Ala., who attends Briarwood.

“Reeder was more than a pastor, he was a dear friend, mentor, and a man who understood and exemplified Godly leadership. Harry had an enormous impact on the lives of countless men and women,” tweeted Palmer. “I will miss his teaching and his friendship, but I’m confident in knowing that one day I will see him again. Ann and I are praying for his family during this time.”

Albert Mohler, president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and host of the podcast “The Briefing,” also shared his condolences in a post on Twitter.

“So sorry to hear of the death of my friend Harry Reeder, pastor of Briarwood PCA in Birmingham. Harry was a stalwart for the faith and a genuinely gracious man. I pray for his wife & family and for the church he so dearly loved and led,” Mohler wrote.

Reeder took over Briarwood in 1999 after the retirement of founding pastor the Rev. Frank Barker. Reeder also hosted a podcast and was an author, according to al.com.

He also pastored Independent Bible Church of the Chattanooga, Tennessee area, Pinelands Presbyterian Church of Miami, Florida, and was the founding pastor of Christ Covenant Presbyterian Church in North Carolina in 1983.

Reeder is survived by his wife, Cindy, three children and several grandchildren.