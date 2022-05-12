Prophesy Pros shares signs world is in End Times, draw parallels between time of Noah, LGBT movement Podcasters: Jeff Kinley and Todd Hampson say the End Times is getting more violent for Christians

Prophecy Pros podcasters Jeff Kinley and Todd Hampson recently shared signs that the world is currently in the End Times, warning that society is only getting worse for Christians because speaking the truth can lead to being “attacked.”

The podcast duo shared in a May 4 episode that just like in the time of Noah, the earth is today filled with sin that is often “celebrated” by the masses.

Hampson and Kinley pointed out that “extreme” sexual immorality and ungodly behavior are rampant in today's culture. They cited the LGBT movement and gay marriage, and "evil" sorcery practices and “extreme" violence.

They noted that an “explosion of this kind of immorality and perversion,” which is prevalent in society today, all function as signs that the world is currently in The End Times.

“Obviously, sin began with Adam and Eve and increased when Cain killed Abel, and ... it gets worse and worse and worse. And wherever there is sin, there is death, and that just becomes like a disease that just takes over the whole earth. And then God gets sick of it and has had enough and does His thing,” Hampson said.

In the story of Noah, people were “eating and drinking, marrying and giving into marriage,” as stated in Matthew 24:38.

“They were going about ordinary life. They weren't thinking about God or whatever. But when you rewind back to Genesis 6, what you discover is that they weren't just getting married and just having dinner. I mean, they were involved in a whole lot of other stuff. And part of that was, it says that in verse 11, ‘[the earth] was corrupt in the sight of God,’” Kinley said.

“And that word ‘corrupt’ is the same word that Moses — the same author here — uses in Exodus 32 when he talks about how the children of Israel at the base of Mount Sinai were corrupting themselves. And in that context, there it meant just basically a national sexual orgy day is basically what it was referring to. And it doesn't take a lot of imagination to think of a world without God. What are they doing, right? … It's Mardi Gras on steroids. So the whole concept and culture of sexual immorality was just exploding up into the very end during the time of Noah,” Kinley continued.

“Also, in the days of Lot. So the connotation there was just extreme sexual immorality, no restraints. Everybody's doing all kinds of crazy stuff, doing everything possible; that's against the norms and stuff that God set up and God’s ordained pattern of doing things,” Hampson added.

Kinley said that through his study of the Bible and in his conversations with theologians and rabbis, he's learned of the undeniable parallel between the time of Noah and today's push for same-sex marriage.

“One of the things that they said [that] I thought was just really incredible was that [the rabbis] said that during the days of Noah — and this is obviously probably oral tradition passed down through the Jewish leadership — that there were gay marriage contracts, homosexual marriage contracts written between couples and that songs were composed for those weddings,” Kinley said.

“But then these rabbis said, once homosexual marriage was condoned and celebrated, they said God basically said, ‘That's it.’ They even used this terminology; they said that ‘your civilization has forfeited its right to exist.’ When I read that, it was like a cannonball into the gut. … I thought, wow, they believe that and that was right on the heels of us legalizing gay marriage in our own country.”

Even though Christians are to stand for truth, Hampson and Kinley agreed there is a way in which all believers should share what they believe on these matters because, throughout history, God showed sorrow for those living against His will.

“God actually feels sorrow. … We think of God [as] just being righteous and almost stoic at times, but God feels sorrow. We know from Ephesians; … the Holy Spirit can be grieved. Jesus wept, right? Jesus wept over Jerusalem. He wept at the death of Lazarus,” Kinley emphasized.

“It's a tough thing because obviously, we want to speak the truth in love, but we never want to throw truth out the window in the name of love. So, we've got to speak truth in our culture today,” Hampson added.

“God ordained men and women. [He] created us as men and women from the get-go and he ordained marriage. And it's the enemy who's been confusing every possible issue or everything that God has ordained, trying to mess it up and trying to cause division and all that kind of stuff.”