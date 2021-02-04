Pure Flix Entertainment changes name to Pinnacle Peak Pictures; new 'God's Not Dead' film in production Pure Flix Entertainment changes name to Pinnacle Peak Pictures; new 'God's Not Dead' film in production

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

The faith-based studio Pure Flix Entertainment has changed its corporate name to Pinnacle Peak Pictures as it begins production on “God's Not Dead: We the People.”

Pure Flix Entertainment is the studio behind the “God's Not Dead” franchise. It's rebranding to Pinnacle Peak Pictures follows AFFIRM Entertainment acquiring the Pure Flix subscription VOD service last year.

Pure Flix’s subscription video on demand will keep its name, but because of Sony’s AFFIRM deal, Pure Flix Entertainment became a separate company.



Pinnacle Peak Pictures, which has offices in Los Angeles, California, and Scottsdale, Arizona, will continue to operate as a leading independent faith and family studio.

Along with the “God’s Not Dead” franchise, the indy studio's most popular film releases include “The Case for Christ” and “Do You Believe?” Pinnacle Peak Pictures has also produced, acquired, marketed and distributed over 100 faith and family-friendly films.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Pinnacle Peak has started production on “God's Not Dead: We The People” and the fourth installment of the faith-based franchise features actor Isaiah Washington ("Grey's Anatomy"). Also returning to the cast are David A.R. White and William Forsythe. Antonio Sabato Jr., Judge Jeanine Pirro and Christian singer Francesca Battistelli will also star in the film.

The Tommy Blaze written film will focus on Reverend Dave (White), who will have to defend himself and Christian homeschooling families after local government officials launch an investigation into the homeschool.



“Believing the homeschool children are receiving an inferior education and potentially being unfairly religiously indoctrinated at a young age, the families are ordered to enroll their children in the public school system or face exorbitant fines and contempt of court. Despite the government’s interference and demands, the Christian families decide to fight for their right to educate their own children. Reverend Dave and the resistant families are invited to Washington to testify in a landmark congressional hearing that will determine the future of public (and private) education in our country for years to come,” the film’s synopsis reads.

The film was given a fall 2021 theatrical release. For additional information, visit: pinnaclepeakpictures.com

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit