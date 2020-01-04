Politics | Saturday, January 04, 2020
The race to challenge Trump: Which Democrats are leading in the new year?

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter
Democratic presidential candidates (L-R) Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), arrive on stage before the start of the Democratic Presidential Debate at Tyler Perry Studios November 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. | Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Next month, the first state races will be held in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina to determine the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

Recently, the crowded Democratic field has had a couple of candidates drop out. This includes Sen. Kamala Harris of California who suspended her campaign in December and former Obama administration official Julian Castro who dropped out of the race on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have seen their support decrease in many of the polls.

The Christian Post looked at multiple analyses of the Democratic Party's primary field, examining data from polling sites to get a better analysis of who's entering the 2020 primary season with strength.

