Warren now tied with Biden for lead in Democrat presidential race

Former Vice President Joe Biden is now in a statistical tie nationally with U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren in the race to determine the Democratic nominee for the 2020 presidential election.

While Biden held a clear lead in the polls for much of the year, even before he formally declared his candidacy, Senator Warren has recently made strong gains.

Biden has been weathering allegations by the Trump administration and others of unethical behavior regarding Ukraine and his son Hunter’s business efforts.

The New York Times reported that major donors to Biden recently held a closed door meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania amid news that Biden was out-fundraised by three of his rivals: Warren, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The Christian Post looked at multiple analyses of the Democratic Party primary field, examining data from polling sites and fundraising, to see who was leading and who was losing.