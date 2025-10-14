Home News Rapper Cardi B declares age 33 ‘the Jesus year,’ sees herself among Christ’s ‘favorites’

Cardi B, a popular rapper known for raunchy songs like “WAP," says she credits God for all her success and considers age 33 to be her "Jesus year.”

“Thank you to everyone for all the birthday wishes!" wrote Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, best known as Cardi B, in an Instagram post shortly after celebrating her birthday. "Everyone normally makes their new year resolution on Jan 1st but I made mine last night! I’m feeling lucky but most of all blessed!

"Year 32 was a year I’ll never forget! But 33 is the Jesus year and I must say I never felt so covered and so protected by the man above himself. He never fails to remind me that I’m chosen and that I’m anointed and that’s the best gift I could ever ask for. Thank you all for supporting me and loving me! I love y’all back!”

Just days earlier, Cardi B also shared some insight into her personal theology with podcaster Jay Shetty in an episode of his show where she revealed she prays every day in the same unfiltered way she dishes out her lyrics.

“I feel like I have a very deep spiritual connection with God. And it's not even like about praying. It's like talking. Like even when I talk to God, I talk to Him just like I'm talking to you. I'll be cursing. Crying. ‘Cause people be like, ‘Oh, cursing is bad.’ But it's like, God knows who I am. God knows how I be. It's almost like I'm talking to a friend,” she said.

Cardi B, who is expecting a child with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, while still legally married to rapper Offset (Kiari Kendrell Cephus), believes that despite everything happening in her life, God continues to watch over her.

“I really do believe in my weird mind, in my weird universe that I made, like I have, I have angels. I really do believe that God gave me angels and I believe in them. I feel like God is here. And I feel like [if] you got your angels here, then you got your other religions here,” she told Shetty.

The New York City native claims to be so confident in her relationship with God that she believes she's one of Jesus’ favorite followers, and she wants the world to know that.

“I believe in God so much. It's not even funny. And you know, some people might not believe in God, but ... I'm not going to convince nobody to believe in what I believe in,” she explained.

“How you expect me not to believe on the person that I've been praying to my whole life and gave me what I wanted. It's like the imaginary friend, the voice in your head that you think is your friend that you think is your voice. That was just you talking to God the whole time,” she mused.

“I love Him. I believe in Him,” the rapper said.

“I always tell this to somebody … the most powerful thing that I could give you is me praying on you. If I pray on you, for you, it’s ‘cause I love you. It's the most ‘powerfulest’ thing. And I do feel like when you pray together, miracles happen,” she added.

“I love Him. I love You so much. Why do You love me so much? Why do You love me so much? Tell everybody, I'm like one of Your favorite kids. Tell them. Jesus, Lord, tell these people I'm one of your favorites.”