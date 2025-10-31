Reformation Day: 7 notable enemies of Martin Luther
On Oct. 31, 1517, an Augustinian monk named Martin Luther nailed 95 theses on a church door in Wittenberg, Germany, launching the widely influential Protestant Reformation.
Luther’s objections to various corrupt practices and theological positions taken by the Catholic Church continue to influence religion and culture in the Western world to the present day.
However, challenging such widespread views led to Luther gaining many adversaries, ranging from scholars who intellectually debated him to rulers who tried to stamp out his cause violently.
Some of these opponents started as allies, eventually falling out with Luther over what and how to reform; others began as enemies, but later became direct or indirect allies.
Here are seven notable enemies of Martin Luther.