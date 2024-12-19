Home News Religious liberty group awards Texas town for keeping Nativity scene at courthouse

A religious liberty advocacy organization awarded a group of residents in a Texas town this week for pushing back against a resident who attempted to have a Nativity scene outside their local courthouse removed.

The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty announced Tuesday that the citizens of Sweetwater were the recipients of its inaugural "Tiny Tim Toast" award for showing up in droves to express their opposition to taking down the Nativity scene outside the Nolan County Courthouse.

Sweetwater is a town of approximately 10,000 people about 40 miles west of Abilene.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Last week, there was standing room only when the Nolan County Commissioners Court held a public forum regarding a call from Carolyn Anne Frawley to take down the Nativity, according to CBS affiliate KTAB.

Frawley penned a letter to the editor of the local newspaper, the Sweetwater Reporter, expressing her opposition to the Nativity display on government property, citing the separation of church and state.

Faraway notably left "Christian" uncapitalized in her letter, despite capitalizing "Jewish," "Muslim," "atheist" and "freethinkers."

"Not all residents of Nolan County are of one religion," Faraway wrote in part. "There are people who are Jewish and maybe even Muslim and of course Atheist. Yes, we do exist even though many christians choose to ignore or use intimidation to keep Freethinkers whispering instead of speaking out."

"The Obvious christian law display must be removed from our public property. The Nolan County Courthouse is a representative and place for government business for ALL Nolan County residents, not just christians," she added.

Faraway also attended the meeting on Dec. 9, but was the only one who spoke out in opposition to the display, according to CBS affiliate KTXS.

"The religious display should be removed from the Nolan County courthouse lawn," Frawley said. "It is a taxpayer-supported public building where county and city business is conducted. It is not a church and the display is an over-Christian display."

KTXS noted that eight other people spoke in support of the Nativity display, and that authorities took no action on the issue, which allowed the display to remain outside the courthouse.

Mark Rienzi, who serves as president and CEO of Becket, praised the solidarity of Sweetwater residents who showed up in support of their Nativity scene.

"When the humbug spirit tried to snuff out Sweetwater’s cherished Nativity scene, the locals stood their ground with unshakable resolve," Rienzi said in a statement provided to The Christian Post. "God bless them for the courage they showed in the face of adversity — it should be an inspiration to all those who wish to keep the Christmas and Hanukkah season sacred."

The "Tiny Tim Toast" award — named after the boy in Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol — took the place of Becket's annual "Ebenezer Award," which for 23 years highlighted "the most outrageous offenders of the holidays," according to its website.

This year, the group decided instead to highlight "an individual or group who inspires hope and perseverance in the face of adversity during the Christmas and Hanukkah season."

"Every Christmas and Hanukkah season, there are some bureaucrats and activists who seek to shut out the lights on religious displays and expression," Rienzi said. "This year, Becket is happy to raise a hearty toast to all those who stood firm against these efforts, unwavering in defending faith’s rightful place in the public square. Here’s to you, the citizens of Sweetwater, Texas, for keeping the faith."

According to Becket's 2024 Religious Freedom Index, 62% of Americans believe that people of faith are crucial to solving the problems facing the United States.