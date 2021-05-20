Retired generals question Biden's fitness for office, warn US is in 'fight for our survival'

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

A group of retired generals and admirals is calling into question President Joe Biden’s mental health and fitness for office and warning that the United States is in the midst of a “fight for our survival.”

More than 150 retired military leaders have signed an open letter on behalf of the group Flag Officers 4 America. The group describes itself as “retired military leaders who pledged to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic” that “feels bound by that oath to do what we can, in our capacity today, to protect our nation from the threats to her freedom.”

Notable signatories of the letter include Lt. Gen. William Boykin, executive vice president of the Family Research Council, and Don Bolduc, a candidate for the U.S. Senate in New Hampshire. While the signers of the letter never identified their partisan affiliation, their concerns were reflective of adherence to a conservative worldview.

“The mental and physical condition of the Commander in Chief cannot be ignored,” they wrote in the letter, first published on May 10. “He must be able to quickly make accurate national security decisions involving life and limb anywhere, day or night. Recent Democrat leadership’s inquiries about nuclear code procedures sends a dangerous national security signal to nuclear armed adversaries, raising the question about who is in charge. We must always have an unquestionable chain of command.”

The Flag Officers began the letter by declaring: “Our Nation is in deep peril” as “we are in a fight for our survival like no other since the time of our founding since 1776.” The fight for survival, they assert, is part of a conflict “between supporters of Socialism and Marxism vs. supporters of Constitutional freedom and liberty.”

After referencing a previous warning from more than 300 retired military leaders that the 2020 presidential election was the most important election in American history because of the Democratic Party’s embrace of “Socialists and Marxists,” the signatories contended that the 2020 election was not a “fair and honest” election that “reflected the will of the people.”

They also accused the FBI and the U.S. Supreme Court of ignoring the “election irregularities” that surfaced following the election and lamented efforts to label “election integrity” measures as racist.

Policies the retired military leaders expressed support for include the requirement that people show a photo ID when they vote and the use of strengthened signature verification for absentee ballots.

“The current Administration has launched a full-blown assault on our Constitutional rights in a dictatorial manner, bypassing the Congress, with more than 50 Executive Orders quickly signed, many reversing the previous Administration’s effective policies and regulations,” they added. The retired military leaders characterized “population control actions such as excessive lockdowns, school and business closures, and most alarming, censorship of verbal and written expression” as “direct assaults on our fundamental Rights.”

Additionally, the signers of the letter expressed concern about the border crisis and the Biden administration’s actions “stopping the Keystone Pipeline” and “re-engaging in the flawed Iran Nuclear Deal.” They also called for the imposition of “sanctions and restrictions” against China and the removal of “section 230 protection from big tech” companies that “suppress the free flow of information” by “censoring speech and expression.”

“Under a Democrat Congress and the current Administration, our Country has taken a hard left turn toward Socialism and a Marxist form of tyrannical government which must be countered now by electing congressional and presidential candidates who will always act to defend our Constitutional Republic,” they concluded. “The survival of our Nation and its cherished freedoms, liberty, and historic values are at stake.”

The letter from Flag Officers 4 America is not the first time a group of retired military officials has called into question a sitting president’s fitness for office. Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, more than 200 retired generals and admirals signed a letter endorsing Biden for president. The military leaders alleged that then-President Donald Trump “has demonstrated that he is not equal to the enormous responsibilities of his office,” adding, “he cannot rise to meet challenges large or small.”

According to Politico, the Flag Officers 4 America letter was spearheaded by retired Army Maj. Gen. Joe Arbuckle, who served in Vietnam and retired from active duty in 2000. Speaking to the political website, Arbuckle acknowledged that “retired generals and admirals do not normally engage in political actions,” but stressed that the “dire” situation the country currently finds itself in and the threats that it faces warranted an exception to that norm.

“Aside from China, many of these threats flow directly from policy positions and actions of our own government,” he said. “It is critical that the threats to our national security be brought to the attention of the American people and that is the main purpose of the letter. To remain silent would be a dereliction of duty.”