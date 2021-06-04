Riley Clemmons' new album 'Godsend' features songs she ‘needed to hear’ in this season

Christian singer Riley Clemmons released her sophomore album Godsend on Friday, and the transparent compilation inspired by her own experiences features songs that she, herself, needed to hear.

The 12-track album, released by Capitol CMG, is a reflection of the 21 years old’s experiences with heartbreak, loneliness and mental health.

“A massive goal of mine was to capture the growth and questions rooted within my faith through the songs on this record,” Clemmons told The Christian Post in a recent interview.

The Nashville resident has worked in the music industry since she was 14, and her hard work has paid off. She has garnered over 210 million global streams and 50 million YouTube views.

Clemmons' recent single, “Keep On Hoping,” has also received a great reception from listeners. The single has 5 million global streams and is climbing the Billboard Charts. Godsend came together over the last two-and-a-half years, and, according to the singer, it welcomes a new era for her.

“I simply sat down and wrote the songs I needed to hear,” she declared.

The following is an edited transcript of Clemmons' interview with The Christian Post where she shares how her faith has been stretched since becoming a successful Christian singer and details the journey that brought forth her new album.

CP: Can you share what inspired the overall theme and tone of your new album?

Clemmons: This album was born from the experiences I was navigating as I was in the writing process. Truthfully, these songs were authentically inspired by my life and its highs and lows. The theme of the album stems heavily from the chorus of the title track, “Godsend.” “What if maybe every broken place I’ve been was a Godsend.”

CP: What has changed in your life since your debut record? And how has your faith been impacted?

Clemmons: With every passing day, I’m constantly learning more about my faith, my identity and God. So much of what I’m learning I process through writing music. A massive goal of mine was to capture the growth and questions rooted within my faith through the songs on this record. While so much change and growth has taken place in my life, faith has been a constant.

CP: Many of the songs on the new album speak of an intimacy between you and God. How was that cultivated in a greater way in 2020 despite churches being closed and the state of the world?

Clemmons: Getting quiet changes a lot. I took more time than I ever have before to pause and have more meaningful discussions with God and about my faith. It most definitely directly impacted the music I was writing, and I think that shows through the songs.

CP: What is your goal for the new music?

Clemmons: My only goal was and is to create authentic music, born from hurting, growing and healing. I hope people are able to hear this collection of music and find pieces of themselves and their stories within the songs.

CP: Many Gen Zers struggle with mental illness, depression and anxiety. Your song "Headspace" is a response to some of that. What advice can you share with your peers?

Clemmons: Mental health is an ongoing journey that I’ve had to recommit myself to every single day.

I found a lot of new confidence and peace as I’ve started learning what it means to reclaim my headspace, choosing what I’m giving my thoughts and energy to. It’s been important for me to intentionally decide to give my headspace to positivity, light, faith and growth.

CP: Which song on the album do you really want people to resonate with and why?

Clemmons: The title track “Godsend” is one of the most raw and honest songs I’ve ever written. I simply sat down and wrote the song I needed to hear. It’s truly special to me, and I hope that people resonate with that pure authenticity.

CP: What is a lesson God is teaching you in this season?

Clemmons: God has definitely taken the last year-and-a-half or so to reshape my definition of abundance. I’m still very much in process of that, but it’s been an extremely important aspect of much of the growth I’ve experienced as a person.

Godsendis now available.