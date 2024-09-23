Home News Rob Schneider calls Kamala Harris a 'Marxist,' urges Americans to protect free speech

Comedian and former "Saturday Night Live" star Rob Schneider labeled Vice President Kamala Harris a "Marxist" and called on Americans to protect their First Amendment rights in a recent interview promoting his book.

Schneider's remarks were part of a discussion with Fox News about his new book, You Can Do It!: Speak Your Mind, America, and the perceived threats to free speech in the United States.

Schneider's book, named after his famous movie catchphrase, explores his experiences and opinions on the current state of American freedom of speech. He asserts that the First Amendment is under assault by forces within the media, Big Tech and the government.

In his video conversation, which took place while he was driving, Schneider shared his view that the Democratic Party, and specifically Vice President Harris, the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, represents a "Marxist" threat to the fundamental American right of free speech.

He argued that this threat is manifested through actions and policies that suppress diverse opinions and control public discourse. He said his book release is "timely" to help reinforce the "foundational beliefs" of the U.S.

"Our Founding Fathers realized that the real weapon to prevent this nation turning into tyranny, even more than guns, was unfettered free speech," the actor said.

"And that is under attack by these, you know, Marxists in our government. And I say Marxist in the traditional meaning of it. We are dealing with — Kamala Harris is a Marxist. Democrats don't watch free speech. ... Our system is corrupt, and if you want it to continue to get more corrupt, then [expletive] vote for Kamala."

Schneider's call to action was emphatic.

"Now's the time to stand up. Now's the time for courage. I mean, this government and our freedoms require something — eternal vigilance. Or we'll lose it," he explained.

Schneider's book also pays homage to 20th-century American comedians who, he believes, played pivotal roles in defending free speech. These comedians, according to Schneider, often risked their careers and, in some cases, their lives to push the boundaries of what could be said or thought publicly.

Schneider recently converted to Catholicism.

In a previous interview with CBN News, Schneider shared insights into how his faith has reshaped his approach to life and his professional career.

"I did — like many Christians do — stray," Schneider recounted about his faith journey. "But there was a continuing pull back, knowing where I needed to be and to be home."

He elaborated on the influence of his wife and his new religious commitments on his decisions about the type of comedy he wants to pursue moving forward.

Speaking to The Christian Post last year, Schneider said since converting to Catholicism, he feels called to leave behind the type of comedy he has performed in the past — and he doesn't care what Hollywood thinks about that decision.

"I know I can't do the same stuff I used to do," Schneider told CP. "Not because I have anything against what I did; I did what I did, and I felt fine about it at the time."

"I'm not going to judge myself. But I won't do the same stuff I've done. I don't know what I'm going to do. … I want to come to it from a place of faith, a place of something good in my heart."