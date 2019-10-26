Runner wearing ‘Jesus Saves’ bib collapses during race, saved by man named Jesus

A runner from Minnesota whose racing bib read “Jesus Saves” suffered a medical emergency during a race only to be helped by a group of people, among them being a man named Jesus.

Twenty-five-year-old Tyler Moon was running in the Medtronic TC 10 Mile race in Minneapolis on Oct. 6 as part of the Twin Cities Marathon Weekend and decided to wear a bib that had the phrase “Jesus Saves” on it.

In an interview with The Christian Post on Thursday, Moon said that while he was originally going to have his name on the bib, he then “had a thought that I should change that to something that should be a profession of faith.”

“Something that can display Jesus and God to the world,” Moon said. “I thought it was just a very simple statement that one, could fit on a bib and two, I really thought it describes who Jesus is and what He did for us and how He saves us for eternity.”

He hoped that “someone in the crowd, another runner, or a volunteer or someone would be encouraged by that profession of faith. Or they would maybe ask a question or they would have something go off in their brain to think more about Jesus. That was the original intent,” Moon said.

At around mile 8 of the route, he suffered a ventricular tachycardia, which caused him to experience a heart attack and fall, causing a concussion and fractured facial bones.

One of the runners behind him, a certified registered nurse anesthetist who's knowledgeable in CPR, helped to rescue the injured Moon.

The runner’s name, as reported by the Pioneer Press, is Jesus Bueno. His first name is pronounced “Hay-SOOS.” Bueno helped to treat Moon until the injured runner was transported to a nearby hospital.

Moon told CP he found it “pretty wild,” adding it was funny “how God takes that and blows it up and sends it out to the whole world.”

“I was just thinking about the bib and the purpose of it was trying to spread the name of Jesus and try to encourage other people,” he said, noting that he was “shocked” at how much attention the incident has gotten.

As for his health, Moon told CP he was “doing really well” and had just gotten back to work earlier this week in an effort to “slowly roll back into normal life,” albeit while also “keeping track of my brain health.”

Moon also explained that he hoped to run again, though he was hesitant to say whether he would participate in the 10-mile race in Minneapolis next year.

“I don’t want to say I will run next year, or anything like that, but it would be great to continue to run,” he told CP. “Hopefully, I can run again and I think that would be awesome.”