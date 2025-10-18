Home News Russell Brand prays in Jesus' name at TPUSA event: 'There's a revival happening'

Comedian and actor Russell Brand closed out his appearance at a Turning Point USA event in Oklahoma on Thursday by praying in the name of Jesus, noting he found God through pain and that he believes revival is happening.

"Lord, I would ask for divine inspiration, I would ask for new conversations that pursue the lines that Charlie Kirk was pursuing in earnest, open discourse; love," Brand prayed in a packed auditorium of thousands at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.

The late Charlie Kirk was scheduled to speak there on his college tour before he was assassinated at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10.

"For me, as a Christian, Lord, I follow you faithfully. Show me where I can honor you more greatly. Show me how we can interact more lovingly with people of different faiths and different dispositions; and show us, Lord, how the miracle of new technology might be used to create maximal freedom."

After asking for His kingdom to come, Brand closed by saying, "In the name of Jesus Christ, amen."

Responding to a question from a college student who asked what he would say to pastors afraid of offending people, Brand exhorted pastors and Christians to stop living in fear, saying he believes the devil and evil are real, but that revival has arrived.

"There's a revival happening: this isn't the time to be frightened," he said. "This is the time to no longer deny His holiness and His greatness; that not only is Jesus Christ real, the devil is real, and the devil has his lands of the levers of power. And we must be mindful of that."

Brand implied the devil is working through technology and the centralization of power it enables.

"We must refute and repudiate evil wherever we find it, and the culture is steeped in it," he added. "Be bold from the pulpit, be bold among your congregation."

During his speech at the event, where Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt also spoke, Brand offered his Christian testimony, noting that the rape allegations against him and the suffering of his child pushed him to God.

"In my country, I got accused of sex crimes — real serious sex crimes," Brand said. "At the same time, my little son was born with a heart condition that requires surgery. Everything fell apart."

"For story is meaning, and that meaning you may often find in pain, and I pray you don't have to find it in the severe pain that I've alluded to and that we're all aware of, given the nature of this event," he continued. "I found our Lord in pain, in great pain, but through that, I have experienced his glory."

Brand made international headlines last year when he converted to Christianity and was baptized in the River Thames along with Bear Grylls. He has since become an outspoken witness for his faith, and has repeatedly been open about the spiritual emptiness of fame, wealth and worldly glory.

Brand's conversion came less than a year after a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches reported on allegations from four women who accused Brand of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse.

In April, British police charged him on five counts of rape and assault, to which he pleaded not guilty as he held a Puritan prayer book during a pre-trial hearing at London's Southwark Crown Court. His trial is scheduled for June 2026.