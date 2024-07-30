Home News ERLC head condemns International Olympic Committee for 'disturbing' opening ceremony

The head of the Southern Baptist Convention's Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission sent a letter to the president of the International Olympic Committee Monday expressing dismay at the recent Olympic opening ceremony.

In the letter to IOC President Thomas Bach, ERLC President Brent Leatherwood described last week's opening ceremony in Paris, France, as "deeply disturbing" for its imagery, which detractors claim was an attempt to mock God and Christianity.

"Southern Baptist men and women watching these Games were highly dismayed that, once again, an event meant to inspire unity on a worldwide stage instead became an occasion to deride and marginalize Christians," wrote Leatherwood.

The ceremony featured a bearded drag queen, exposed male genitalia and a self-described "fat, Jewish, queer lesbian" woman named Barbara Butch, who several Christian observers believe was in the place of Jesus at a tableau resembling Leonardo da Vinci's iconic "The Last Supper."

A French actor painted in blue appeared on the table in homage to Dionysus, a pagan Greco-Roman god whose worship rites often included drunken orgies.

Noting how he also raised concerns regarding the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games and its alleged downplaying of the Chinese Communist Party's Uyghur genocide, Leatherwood wrote that "once again I am writing to express concern over something deeply disturbing."

"Regrettably, an obscene image made its way into billions of homes around the globe last week where families had gathered to watch the start of the Olympics," he continued. "Of course, I am speaking of the scene in the opening ceremony depicting Leonardo da Vinci's rendering of the 'Last Supper' featuring LGBTQ activist Barbara Butch and a host of drag performers and dancers."

Leatherwood noted how "the inappropriate spectacle" prompted "uproar" from Christians worldwide.

The ceremony drew scorn from politicians, Christian leaders and many others, including billionaire Elon Musk. Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Deschamps subsequently issued a statement claiming that "clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group," according to The Telegraph.

Thomas Jolly, the ceremony's artistic director, defended the presentation and claimed its intention was to send a "message of love, a message of inclusion and not at all to divide."

"If this is accurate, Mr. Jolly must have somehow calculated that insulting the over two billion Christians worldwide was going to accomplish that objective. That is ludicrous," Leatherwood wrote.

Jolly has said the scene wasn't supposed to mirror "The Last Supper" but depict a pagan feast celebrating the gods of Olympus, referred to as the Feast of Dionysus.

In his letter, Leatherwood questioned how an offensive act received approval for a global audience.

"How does something so grossly offensive get approval for this global sporting event?" he asked. "The Olympics are meant to 'develop harmony' through instilling 'a way of life based on the joy found in effort, the educational value of good example and respect for universal fundamental ethical principles.'"

"These opening ceremonies fall far short of the values of the Olympics and have tarnished the reputation of the International Olympic Committee," he added.

Leatherwood urged the IOC to establish protocols to prevent a repeat incident in upcoming Olympiads, such as consulting religious scholars and experts regarding any symbolism that might feature in future opening ceremonies.

Last week's ceremony also drew condemnation from the Roman Catholic French Bishops' Conference, which praised the "wonderful moments of beauty, joy, and rich emotions" but lamented the "scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity, which we deeply deplore," according to Vatican News.